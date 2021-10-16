(KMAland) -- South Holt won a thriller, Worth County outscored North Andrew and Maryville won their 11th straight Highway 71 Showdown in KMAland Missouri.
Josh Smith scored a late touchdown to lift East Atchison to the come-from-behind win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Gannon Phelan had 155 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Brody Scroggins scored three touchdowns, including the winning score with one second left to lift South Holt. Kendall Noland added 69 yards and a touchdown.
Micah Makings topped Rock Port with 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Aidan Burke had 54 yards rushing, a passing touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Aydan Gladstone had a big game with a 57-yard rushing touchdown and a pair of 30+ yard passing touchdowns in the first half in leading Worth County.
Maryville claimed their 11th consecutive win over Savannah in nabbing another Midland Empire Conference win. Cooper Loe led the Spoofhounds with 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go with 41 yards receiving. He also had six tackles and two tackles for loss on defense.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 48 Stanberry 42
South Holt 40 Rock Port 34
Southwest Livingston 32 Nodaway Valley 28
Mound City 56 DeKalb 0
Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 0
Bishop LeBlond 80 Northland Christian 26
Worth County 70 North Andrew 50
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 35 Savannah 0
St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 7
Cameron 20 Benton 14
Chillicothe 62 Kansas City East 0 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Monroe City 58 Clarke County 16
South Shelby 27 Palmyra 8
Highland 24 Brookfield 18
Gallatin 37 Trenton 6
Macon 28 Centralia 22