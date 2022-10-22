(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16
Carter Luke had three rushing touchdowns for Platte Valley in the victory.
South Holt 28 Nodaway Valley 22
Kendall Noland had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns while Jayce Jackson added 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground for South Holt. Jackson pitched in seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Tylynn Prussman had 10 catches for 173 yards and two total touchdowns.
Nodaway Valley's Clay Hanson had 132 yards and two touchdowns rushing, Michael Cook picked up 125 yards and a score on the ground and Blake Bohannon had 91 return yards and four tackles on defense.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 18 Mound City 14
Worth County 66 Stanberry 14
North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 8
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 49 Lafayette 14
Maryville clinched a share of the Midland Empire Conference with the dominant victory.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 28 St. Pius X 13
Chillicothe 49 Benton 14
Cameron 24 Marshall 7