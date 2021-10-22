(KMAland) -- Platte Valley shocked East Atchison, Rock Port scored late to beat Mound City, Worth County made a statement and Maryville handled business in KMAland Missouri football on Friday.
Platte Valley 28 East Atchison 26
Platte Valley scored 28 points to come back from a 20-0 deficit. Aydan Blackford had two rushing touchdowns and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Ferry, who had a rushing score of his own.
Rock Port 26 Mound City 20
Rock Port’s Micah Makings scored the game-winning touchdown with two seconds left to lift the Blue Jays to the win. Makings also had another rushing score and a passing touchdown, and Phillip Herron finished with 95 yards rushing in the victory.
Worth County 76 Stanberry 16
Alex Rinehart claimed the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night with 148 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He also had 76 yards receiving and a score. Aydan Gladstone pitched in 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns while also throwing for 208 yards and three scores.
Austin Schwebach topped Stanberry with 83 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Maryville 37 Lafayette 6
Cooper Loe had 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
South Holt 22 Nodaway Valley 6
North Andrew 68 Southwest Livingston 20
Bishop LeBlond 32 Northwest Hughesville 30
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 41 Savannah 6
Chillicothe 50 Benton 21
Cameron 27 Marshall 20 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
South Harrison 25 Trenton 24
South Shelby 28 Brookfield 14
Centralia 12 Palmyra 0
Macon 54 Clark County 30