(KMAland) -- Colby McQuinn and Kendall Noland led Stanberry and South Holt to wins on Friday evening in KMAland Missouri postseason football.
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4 FIRST ROUND
Stanberry 78 Nodaway Valley 34
Colby McQuinn threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Tucker Schieber rushed for 113 yards and two scores. Gavin Cameron added three rushing touchdowns and picked up 91 yards.
Michael Cook topped Nodaway Valley with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. Preston Jenkins added 66 yards and two scores.
South Holt 56 Mound City 6
Kendall Noland finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and threw for two more scores and 91 yards to lead South Holt. Jayce Jackson picked up 167 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Medsker led the defense with 10 tackles and a pick and Jaxon Schaeffer had a rushing score, seven tackles and two tackles for loss for the Knights.
Nick Ivey topped Mound City with 55 yards and a touchdown.
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3 FIRST ROUND
DeKalb 50 Southwest Livingston 22
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND
Knox County 48 Northwest (Hughesville) 6
Concordia 66 Keytesville 22
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FIRST ROUND
Greenfield 78 Rich Hill 50
Osceola 53 College Heights Christian 44
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FIRST ROUND
St. Pius X 49 Cameron 6
Savannah 64 Lafayette 20
Chillicothe 40 Benton 26