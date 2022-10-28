Cole Medsker, Jaxon Schaeffer, Kendall Noland, Jayce Jackson.jpg

Cole Medsker, Jaxon Schaeffer, Kendall Noland, Jayce Jackson, South Holt

(KMAland) -- Colby McQuinn and Kendall Noland led Stanberry and South Holt to wins on Friday evening in KMAland Missouri postseason football.

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 4 FIRST ROUND 

Stanberry 78 Nodaway Valley 34 

Colby McQuinn threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Tucker Schieber rushed for 113 yards and two scores. Gavin Cameron added three rushing touchdowns and picked up 91 yards.

Michael Cook topped Nodaway Valley with 109 yards rushing and a touchdown. Preston Jenkins added 66 yards and two scores.

South Holt 56 Mound City 6 

Kendall Noland finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and threw for two more scores and 91 yards to lead South Holt. Jayce Jackson picked up 167 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Medsker led the defense with 10 tackles and a pick and Jaxon Schaeffer had a rushing score, seven tackles and two tackles for loss for the Knights.

Nick Ivey topped Mound City with 55 yards and a touchdown.

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 3 FIRST ROUND 

DeKalb 50 Southwest Livingston 22

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND 

Knox County 48 Northwest (Hughesville) 6

Concordia 66 Keytesville 22

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 FIRST ROUND 

Greenfield 78 Rich Hill 50

Osceola 53 College Heights Christian 44

MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FIRST ROUND 

St. Pius X 49 Cameron 6

Savannah 64 Lafayette 20

Chillicothe 40 Benton 26

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.