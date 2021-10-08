(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled, North Shelby edged Stanberry in an undefeated battle and Maryville lost a tight non-conference battle in KMAland Missouri on Friday.
Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14
Phillip Herron rushed five times for 96 yards and four touchdowns, and Aiden Burke added 59 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Burke also had 114 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Tucker Singer led Southwest Livingston with 107 yards and a touchdown.
North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13
Cale Stoneburner rushed 85 times and scored once and threw for 96 yards and another score to lead North Shelby.
Austin Schwebach had 125 yards rushing and two offensive touchdowns for Stanberry.
View all KMAland Missouri scores below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14
Bishop LeBlond 40 Nodaway Valley 20
South Holt 24 Mound City 20
Platte Valley 66 DeKalb 18
Worth County 92 Pattonsburg 6
North Andrew 66 Albany 40
North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Lincoln College Prep 27 Maryville 26 (NC)
St. Pius X 63 Benton 7
Chillicothe 13 Savannah 0
Lafayette 32 Cameron 10
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Monroe City 58 Macon 38
Trenton 34 Maysville 8
Brookfield 40 Clark County 8
Highland 24 Palmyra 20