Phillip Herron, Rock Port.jpg

(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled, North Shelby edged Stanberry in an undefeated battle and Maryville lost a tight non-conference battle in KMAland Missouri on Friday. 

Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14 

Phillip Herron rushed five times for 96 yards and four touchdowns, and Aiden Burke added 59 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Burke also had 114 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Tucker Singer led Southwest Livingston with 107 yards and a touchdown.

North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13 

Cale Stoneburner, North Shelby.jpg

Cale Stoneburner rushed 85 times and scored once and threw for 96 yards and another score to lead North Shelby.

Austin Schwebach had 125 yards rushing and two offensive touchdowns for Stanberry.

View all KMAland Missouri scores below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

Rock Port 68 Southwest Livingston 14

Bishop LeBlond 40 Nodaway Valley 20

South Holt 24 Mound City 20 

Platte Valley 66 DeKalb 18

Worth County 92 Pattonsburg 6

North Andrew 66 Albany 40

North Shelby 14 Stanberry 13

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Lincoln College Prep 27 Maryville 26 (NC)

St. Pius X 63 Benton 7

Chillicothe 13 Savannah 0

Lafayette 32 Cameron 10

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Monroe City 58 Macon 38

Trenton 34 Maysville 8

Brookfield 40 Clark County 8

Highland 24 Palmyra 20

