(KMAland) -- East Atchison rolled the defending champs, King City grabbed a statement win and Nodaway Valley won their first-ever game in KMAland Missouri on Friday.
East Atchison 64 Southwest Livingston 6
Kaylin Merriweather had touchdown runs of 20, 22, 25 and 45, and East Atchison rolled past the defending state champions.
Nodaway Valley 60 Stewartsville 14
Blake Bohannon had 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 98 yards and two other scores. Will Cordell finished with 81 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and Dawson Fast posted 137 yards and a touchdown of his own. Mason Chitwood led the NV defense with 12 tackles, 3 for loss and a sack. James Herr also had 14 tackles, 3 TFLs and 3 sacks.
King City 62 North Andrew 26
Parker Muff had 277 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, and Landon Wells went for 87 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and one touchdown of each.
Hayden Ecker posted 138 yards and two scores for North Andrew.
Blair Oaks 40 Maryville 6
Blair Oaks scored the final 24 points to take the season-opening win over Maryville.
View the KMAland Missouri scores from Friday night below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Rock Port 54 DeKalb 8
Platte Valley 32 Mound City 22
Worth County 50 South Holt 22
Stanberry 58 Appleton City 22
Bishop LeBlond 70 Pattonsburg 20
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Chillicothe 27 Marshall 8
Cameron 34 KC Northeast 0
Excelsior Springs 21 Savannah 6
St. Pius X 21 Pembroke Hill 14
Lincoln College Prep 46 Benton 7