(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Stanberry and Maryville were among the area winners in KMAland Missouri on Friday night.
8P: East Atchison 48 South Holt 0
Kaylin Merriweather had three touchdown runs of 44, 41 and 26 yards and a scoop and score for East Atchison in the win. Jarrett Spinnato added scores of 26 and 15, and the Wolves defense continued their scoreless streak.
8P: Stanberry 34 King City 32
Austin Schwebach threw for 113 yards and four offensive touchdowns for Stanberry in the win. Gavin Cameron added 71 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown, and Tucker Schieber went for 65 yards.
Parker Muff had 197 yards rushing and four touchdowns for King City.
MEC: Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25
Caden Stoecklein led Maryville with 79 yards rushing, 74 yards receiving and two total offensive touchdowns. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.
View the KMAland Missouri scores from Friday night below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 48 South Holt 0
Rock Port 72 Concordia 34
Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 26
Albany 40 Mound City 32
Stanberry 34 King City 32
North Andrew 70 Pattonsburg 20
Worth County 80 Schuyler County 12
Bishop LeBlond 56 Doniphan West 50
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25
St. Pius X 48 Cameron 0
Lafayette 28 Benton 14
Kirksville 34 Savannah 28 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Centralia 30 Brookfield 12
Highland 38 Clark County 0
Palmyra 40 Macon 21
Trenton 57 Princeton 28