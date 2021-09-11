Jarrett Spinnato & Kaylin Merriweather.jpg

Jarrett Spinnato & Kaylin Merriweather

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Stanberry and Maryville were among the area winners in KMAland Missouri on Friday night.

8P: East Atchison 48 South Holt 0

Kaylin Merriweather had three touchdown runs of 44, 41 and 26 yards and a scoop and score for East Atchison in the win. Jarrett Spinnato added scores of 26 and 15, and the Wolves defense continued their scoreless streak.

8P: Stanberry 34 King City 32 

Austin Schwebach, Stanberry.jpg

Austin Schwebach, Stanberry

Austin Schwebach threw for 113 yards and four offensive touchdowns for Stanberry in the win. Gavin Cameron added 71 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown, and Tucker Schieber went for 65 yards.

Parker Muff had 197 yards rushing and four touchdowns for King City.

MEC: Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25 

Caden Stoecklein, Maryville.jpg

Caden Stoecklein, Maryville

Caden Stoecklein led Maryville with 79 yards rushing, 74 yards receiving and two total offensive touchdowns. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.

View the KMAland Missouri scores from Friday night below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 48 South Holt 0

Rock Port 72 Concordia 34

Platte Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 26

Albany 40 Mound City 32

Stanberry 34 King City 32

North Andrew 70 Pattonsburg 20

Worth County 80 Schuyler County 12

Bishop LeBlond 56 Doniphan West 50

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE 

Maryville 36 Chillicothe 25

St. Pius X 48 Cameron 0

Lafayette 28 Benton 14

Kirksville 34 Savannah 28 (NC)

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT

Centralia 30 Brookfield 12

Highland 38 Clark County 0

Palmyra 40 Macon 21

Trenton 57 Princeton 28

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.