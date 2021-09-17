(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Rock Port both won to set up net week’s showdown + Mound City, South Holt, North Andrew and Worth County were other KMAland Missouri winners.
Worth County 84 Albany 28
Alex Rinehart had 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground and added a receiving score. Aydan Gladstone picked up 137 yards passing and four scores, and Dylan McIntyre finished with three receptions — all for touchdowns — and 127 yards.
St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13
Maryville scored a touchdown late, but they missed the PAT in the Midland Empire Conference showdowns.
View all area Missouri scores below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Mound City 72 Southwest Livingston 8
South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18
North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20
Worth County 84 Albany 28
Bishop LeBlond 44 St. Joseph Christian 16
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13
Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7
Lafayette 56 Savannah 49
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Macon 32 Highland 30
Palmyra 23 Brookfield 6
South Shelby 35 Clark County 20
Trenton 26 Putnam County 0