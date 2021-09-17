Aiden Burke, Micah Makings, Dakota Evans.jpg

Aiden Burke, Micah Makings, Dakota Evans

(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Rock Port both won to set up net week’s showdown + Mound City, South Holt, North Andrew and Worth County were other KMAland Missouri winners.

East Atchison 54 DeKalb 6 

Kaylin Merriweather & Carter Holecek.jpg

Kaylin Merriweather & Carter Holecek

Kaylin Merriweather had four touchdowns, including three on the ground and one on a kickoff return. Carter Holecek added two touchdowns of his own on a 30-yard punt return and a pick-six of 35 yards.

Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24 

Aiden Burke completed all three of his passes for touchdowns and 116 yards while Micah Makings had 198 yards passing, 81 yards rushing, 56 yards receiving and accounted for seven total touchdowns. Dakota Evans added three touchdowns and 220 yards receiving.

Worth County 84 Albany 28 

Alex Rinehart, Worth County.jpg

Alex Rinehart had 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground and added a receiving score. Aydan Gladstone picked up 137 yards passing and four scores, and Dylan McIntyre finished with three receptions — all for touchdowns — and 127 yards.

St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13 

Maryville scored a touchdown late, but they missed the PAT in the Midland Empire Conference showdowns. 

View all area Missouri scores below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 54 DeKalb 6

Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24

Mound City 72 Southwest Livingston 8

South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18

North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20

Worth County 84 Albany 28

Bishop LeBlond 44 St. Joseph Christian 16

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13

Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7

Lafayette 56 Savannah 49

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Macon 32 Highland 30

Palmyra 23 Brookfield 6

South Shelby 35 Clark County 20

Trenton 26 Putnam County 0

