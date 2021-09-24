Aydan Gladstone, Worth County.jpg

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Mound City, South Holt, Platte Valley, Worth County, Stanberry, North Andrew and Maryville were all KMAland Missouri football winners on Friday.

8P: East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0 

Kaylin Merriweather rushed for 152 yard and three touchdowns to lead East Atchison. Find the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.

8P: Platte Valley 56 Albany 38 

Carter Luke had 229 yards rushing and five touchdowns to go with 68 yards receiving to lead Platte Valley.

8P: Worth County 44 King City 34 

Aydan Gladstone had 119 yards rushing and four touchdowns and threw for 182 yards and another score to lead Worth County. Alex Rinehart added 116 yards and a touchdown, and Braxton McIntyre pitched in 93 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Parker Muff led King City 321 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries.

MEC: Maryville 52 Cameron 0 

Tyler Siemer had three touchdown for 58 yards and three touchdowns for Maryville.

View all KMAland Missouri games from Friday below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER  

East Atchison 48 Rock Port 0

Mound City 58 Nodaway Valley 14

South Holt 64 DeKalb 6

Platte Valley 56 Albany 38

Worth County 44 King City 34

Stanberry 75 Pattonsburg 14

North Andrew 74 St. Joseph Christian 6

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 52 Cameron 0

St. Pius X 40 Chillicothe 0

Savannah 27 Benton 0

Central 63 Lafayette 56 — OT

KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Trenton 18 Milan 14

Monroe City 18 Palmyra 13

Brookfield 32 Macon 28

Centralia 20 Clark County 0

