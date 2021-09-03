(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Mound City, South Holt, Stanberry and Worth County were all winners in KMAland Missouri football action on Friday.
Josh Smith led a varied East Atchison attack with 100 yards passing and three touchdowns while Kaylin Merriweather rushed for 130 yards and four scores. Jarrett Spinnato chipped in 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Bo Graves had three sacks, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Micah Makings rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns on offense and had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Rock Port.
Stanberry’s Austin Schwebach completed all four of his passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, and Tucker Schieber rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns of his own. Tyler Schwebach had three receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 84 Nodaway Valley 0
Rock Port 60 Platte Valley 12
Mound City 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 6
South Holt 74 Southwest Livingston 0
Stanberry 50 Albany 0
Worth County 72 St. Joseph Christian 0
Bishop LeBlond 34 North Andrew 14
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Harrisonville 28 Maryville 20
Chillicothe 34 Kirksville 14
Lincoln College Prep 60 Cameron 7
Savannah 6 Lathrop 0
Lafayette 50 Atchison KS 21
St. Pius X 56 St. Michael the Archangel 10
Pleasant Hill 50 Benton 19
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Marceline 20 Brookfield 0
Duchesne 21 Macon 14
Bowling Green 45 Palmyra 0
East Buchanan 42 Trenton 7