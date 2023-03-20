(KMAland) -- A number of KMAland Missouri athletes have been honored as all-district basketball players by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund, Albany’s Kemper Cline, Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins and Alex Mattson and King City’s Zoe Tunks were named District Players of the Year. Tim Jermain of Platte Valley and King City’s Ryan Anderson were District Coach of the Year honorees.
View the complete list of KMAland Missouri athletes honored below or the complete list linked here.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)
Ava Graham, SO, Nodaway Valley
Natalie Hedlund, SR, East Atchison **District Co-Player of the Year
Madison Lillard, SO, North Andrew
Savannah Marriott, SO, Nodaway Valley
Claire Martin, JR, East Atchison
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)
Kemper Cline, SR, Albany **District Player of the Year
Kayden Conn, JR, Nodaway Valley
Hayden Ecker, SR, North Andrew
Braden Graves, SR, East Atchison
Gunner Lawrence, SR, North Andrew
Bracxten Rohlmeier, SR, Nodaway Valley
Jarrett Spinnato, SR, East Atchison
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)
Brylie Angle, JR, Platte Valley
Baylie Busby, SR, Northeast Nodaway
Jacquelyn Cline, SR, North Nodaway
Maggie Collins, JR, Platte Valley **District Player of the Year
Sarah Langford, SR, Platte Valley
Elizabeth Laukemper, SR, Mound City
Aubrey Mattson, JR, Platte Valley
Sydney Meadows, JR, Mound City
Avery Meyerkorth, SO, Rock Port
Zoey Prussman, SR, South Holt
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)
Aidan Burke, SR, Rock Port
Memphis Bliley, SR, Platte Valley
Matt Jermain, SR, Platte Valley
Micah Makings, SR, Rock Port
Alex Mattson, JR, Platte Valley **District Player of the Year
Dylan McIntyre, SR, Northeast Nodaway
Cole Medsker, SO, South Holt
Tyler New, JR, Worth County
Kendall Noland, JR, South Holt
Trevor Tubbs, SR, Mound City
Coach of the Year: Tim Jermain, Platte Valley
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 (GIRLS)
Taryn Hunter, SR, King City
Kiley Mattson, SR, Stanberry
Kaylee Roberts, JR, King City
Clare Staley, SO, King City
Zoe Tunks, JR, King City **District Player of the Year
Amelia Wallace, JR, Stanberry
District Coach of the Year: Ryan Anderson, King City
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 (BOYS)
Blakely Eaton, SO, King City
Colby McQuinn, JR, Stanberry
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)
Anastyn Pettlon, SR, Maryville
Rylee Vierthaler, SR, Maryville
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)
Peyton McCollum, SO, Maryville
Derek Quinlin, JR, Maryville
Caden Stoecklein, SR, Maryville
