MBCA
Photo: MBCA

(KMAland) -- A number of KMAland Missouri athletes have been honored as all-district basketball players by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund, Albany’s Kemper Cline, Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins and Alex Mattson and King City’s Zoe Tunks were named District Players of the Year. Tim Jermain of Platte Valley and King City’s Ryan Anderson were District Coach of the Year honorees.

View the complete list of KMAland Missouri athletes honored below or the complete list linked here.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)

Ava Graham, SO, Nodaway Valley

Natalie Hedlund, SR, East Atchison **District Co-Player of the Year

Madison Lillard, SO, North Andrew

Savannah Marriott, SO, Nodaway Valley

Claire Martin, JR, East Atchison

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)

Kemper Cline, SR, Albany **District Player of the Year

Kayden Conn, JR, Nodaway Valley

Hayden Ecker, SR, North Andrew

Braden Graves, SR, East Atchison

Gunner Lawrence, SR, North Andrew

Bracxten Rohlmeier, SR, Nodaway Valley

Jarrett Spinnato, SR, East Atchison

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)

Brylie Angle, JR, Platte Valley

Baylie Busby, SR, Northeast Nodaway

Jacquelyn Cline, SR, North Nodaway

Maggie Collins, JR, Platte Valley **District Player of the Year

Sarah Langford, SR, Platte Valley

Elizabeth Laukemper, SR, Mound City

Aubrey Mattson, JR, Platte Valley

Sydney Meadows, JR, Mound City

Avery Meyerkorth, SO, Rock Port

Zoey Prussman, SR, South Holt

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)

Aidan Burke, SR, Rock Port

Memphis Bliley, SR, Platte Valley

Matt Jermain, SR, Platte Valley

Micah Makings, SR, Rock Port

Alex Mattson, JR, Platte Valley **District Player of the Year

Dylan McIntyre, SR, Northeast Nodaway

Cole Medsker, SO, South Holt

Tyler New, JR, Worth County

Kendall Noland, JR, South Holt

Trevor Tubbs, SR, Mound City

Coach of the Year: Tim Jermain, Platte Valley

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 (GIRLS)

Taryn Hunter, SR, King City

Kiley Mattson, SR, Stanberry

Kaylee Roberts, JR, King City

Clare Staley, SO, King City

Zoe Tunks, JR, King City **District Player of the Year

Amelia Wallace, JR, Stanberry

District Coach of the Year: Ryan Anderson, King City

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15 (BOYS)

Blakely Eaton, SO, King City

Colby McQuinn, JR, Stanberry

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 (GIRLS)

Anastyn Pettlon, SR, Maryville

Rylee Vierthaler, SR, Maryville

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16 (BOYS)

Peyton McCollum, SO, Maryville

Derek Quinlin, JR, Maryville

Caden Stoecklein, SR, Maryville

