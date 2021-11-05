(KMAland) -- Worth County, Stanberry, Platte Valley, East Atchison and Maryville advanced on in Missouri district football action on Friday.
Stanberry 46 South Holt 6
Tucker Schieber led Stanberry with 192 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Austin Schwebach added 100 yards rushing and three scores. Tyler Schwebach had two interceptions on defense for the Bulldogs.
Platte Valley 70 North Andrew 34
Carter Luke had 17 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns while Hayden Ferry posted 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ferry also led on defense with 15 tackles and a pick six.
East Atchison 50 Rock Port 0
Maryville 51 Trenton 3
Kyle Stuart had six tackles, a 30-yard scoop and score and two receptions for 28 yards and a receiving touchdown.
View all area Missouri scores from Friday below.
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Worth County 82 Mound City 18
Stanberry 46 South Holt 6
Platte Valley 70 North Andrew 34
East Atchison 50 Rock Port 0
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
Bishop LeBlond 64 DeKalb 0
Braymer 78 Pattonsburg 42
King City 84 St. Joseph Christian 30
Orrick 60 Southwest Livingston 22
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Maryville 51 Trenton 3
Macon 34 Palmyra 7
Missouri Class 3 District 8
St. Pius X 47 Cameron 0
Chillicothe 42 Savannah 0