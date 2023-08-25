Aydan Blackford, Platte Valley.jpg

Aydan Blackford, Platte Valley

(KMAland) -- East Atchison rolled, Platte Valley upended No. 1 Worth County, Nodaway Valley knocked off the defending champs and South Holt outscored Princeton in KMAland Missouri football on Friday.

Check out the full Week 1 rundown below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER

East Atchison 54 King City 6 

East Atchison Defense 2023.jpg

East Atchison Defense 2023

The Wolves did not allow a touchdown, rushed for seven scores and blocked a punt for a Weston Kloser score. Sammy Litherbury and Linkin Murray had two scores each on the ground while Cam Brooks, Owen DeRosier and Blake Simmons also had one rushing touchdown apiece for East Atchison.

Platte Valley 38 Worth County 34

Aydan Blackford threw for 134 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two additional scores in leading Platte Valley to the thrilling win. Mason Casner also rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Worth County’s Tyler New had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 92 yards and two more scores in the loss. Grant McIntyre had two receiving touchdowns. 

Nodaway Valley 32 North Andrew 8

Michael Cook, Nodaway Valley.jpg

Michael Cook, Nodaway Valley

Michael Cook rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception on defense for Nodaway Valley. 

South Holt 58 Princeton 50

Cade Kurtz, South Holt.jpg

Cade Kurtz, South Holt

Cade Kurtz had two interceptions, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, passed for two scores and had a receiving touchdown to lead South Holt. 

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player Scores

Stanberry 42 Mound City 8

Albany 70 Stewartsville 24

Bishop LeBlond 58 North Shelby 42

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER

Blair Oaks 41 Maryville 14

Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)

Benton 44 Northeast (Kansas City) 0

St. Pius X 54 Pembroke Hill 6

Cameron 20 Lincoln College Prep 0

Marshall 19 Chillicothe 13

Center 20 Lafayette 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.