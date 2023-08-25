(KMAland) -- East Atchison rolled, Platte Valley upended No. 1 Worth County, Nodaway Valley knocked off the defending champs and South Holt outscored Princeton in KMAland Missouri football on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 54 King City 6
The Wolves did not allow a touchdown, rushed for seven scores and blocked a punt for a Weston Kloser score. Sammy Litherbury and Linkin Murray had two scores each on the ground while Cam Brooks, Owen DeRosier and Blake Simmons also had one rushing touchdown apiece for East Atchison.
Platte Valley 38 Worth County 34
Aydan Blackford threw for 134 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two additional scores in leading Platte Valley to the thrilling win. Mason Casner also rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Worth County’s Tyler New had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 92 yards and two more scores in the loss. Grant McIntyre had two receiving touchdowns.
Nodaway Valley 32 North Andrew 8
Michael Cook rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception on defense for Nodaway Valley.
South Holt 58 Princeton 50
Cade Kurtz had two interceptions, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, passed for two scores and had a receiving touchdown to lead South Holt.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player Scores
Stanberry 42 Mound City 8
Albany 70 Stewartsville 24
Bishop LeBlond 58 North Shelby 42
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Blair Oaks 41 Maryville 14
Savannah vs. Portageville (at Ozark)
Benton 44 Northeast (Kansas City) 0
St. Pius X 54 Pembroke Hill 6
Cameron 20 Lincoln College Prep 0
Marshall 19 Chillicothe 13
Center 20 Lafayette 7