(KMAland) -- Albany upset No. 4 East Atchison, Stanberry outscored Rock Port, Worth County bounced back and Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley, South Holt, North Andrew and Maryville were other KMAland Missouri winners on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Week 2 below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Albany 22 East Atchison 18
Chase Cline had two touchdown passes and threw for 120 yards to lead Albany.
East Atchison’s Sam Litherbury had over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the tight loss.
Stanberry 52 Rock Port 36
Tucker Schieber finished with 173 yards rushing and two touchdowns while finishing with four tackles and a blocked punt for Stanberry. Treston Williams totaled 160 return yards and a touchdown, and Colby McQuinn pitched in 44 yards passing, 71 yards rushing and two scores on the ground. Reagan Heyde led the defense with seven tackles and one sack.
Cade Makings led Rock Port with two rushing touchdowns, 135 yards passing and one other passing score. Dakota Evans added 144 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving and one touchdown offensively. He also had a 79-yard kick return for a score. Ryder Herron tallied four tackles for loss and one sack on defense for the Blue Jays.
Nodaway Valley 26 King City 16
Preston Jenkins rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, added 46 yards receiving and had an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for Nodaway Valley. Michael Cook totaled 137 yards rushing, 72 yards passing and three offensive scores.
Graham Medsker had 68 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Darwin Bowden threw for 181 yards for King City.
Worth County 74 Mound City 14
Tyler New had 111 yards rushing, 98 yards passing and five offensive touchdowns to lead Worth County in the win.
Platte Valley 64 Princeton 24
Mason Casner had 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Platte Valley.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
South Holt 82 Pattonsburg 32
North Andrew 62 DeKalb 18
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville 50 Harrisonville 12
Delton Davis led Maryville with 80 yards receiving, 13 yards rushing and three offensive touchdowns. Davis also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and posted five tackles.
Other KMAland Missouri 11-Player
East Buchanan 14 Savannah 0
Central 54 Benton 6
St. Pius X 59 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Cameron 55 Southeast 14
Chillicothe 42 Kirksville 26
Pleasant Hill 60 Lafayette 14