Derek Quinlin, Maryville.jpg

Derek Quinlin, Maryville

(KMAland) -- Mound City upset East Atchison, Platte Valley won a battle of unbeatens, Worth County kept rolling, North Andrew took a thriller and Maryville got record-breaking performance from Derk Quinlin in KMAland Missouri football on Friday.

Check out the full Week 4 rundown below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Mound City 14 East Atchison 12 

Kane Derr scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, and Cole Gillenwater hit Keaton Zembles for a go-ahead two-point conversion late to lift Mound City. Gillenwater also had a 35-yard touchdown run.

Linkin Murry led East Atchison with a pair of touchdowns.

Platte Valley 40 Nodaway Valley 26 

Aydan Blackford, Platte Valley.jpg

Aydan Blackford, Platte Valley

Aydan Blackford threw for three touchdowns while Mason Casner had two total scores and Lucky Ferry pitched in one rushing touchdown.

Michael Cook topped Nodaway Valley with two rushing scores. 

Worth County 66 Albany 12 

Tyler New, Worth County.jpg

Tyler New, Worth County

Tyler New had 185 yards passing, 92 yards rushing and seven offensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a score to lead Worth County. Grant McIntyre hauled in three touchdown receptions, and Landon Wilmes, Bo Collins and Lucas Frisch also scored one time each.

North Andrew 38 St. Joseph Christian 34 

Braxon Linville, North Andrew.jpg

Braxon Linville, North Andrew

Braxon Linville had 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead North Andrew in the thrilling win. 

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player

Rock Port 64 DeKalb 0

South Holt 77 Stewartsville/Osborn 0

Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 30

Princeton 62 King City/Union Star 26

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 46 St. Pius X 42 

Derek Quinlin broke the single-game passing record for Maryville, finishing with 419 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Delton Davis added 189 yards receiving, 44 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, and Tucker Turner pitched in 113 total yards for the Spoofhounds.

Other Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 50 Lafayette 0

Chillicothe 26 Cameron 20 (OT)

Lincoln College Prep 23 Benton 20 (OT)

OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 

Knob Noster 47 Kansas City Northeast 14

St. Michael the Archangel 35 Pembroke Hill 13

Van Horn 29 Richmond 12

