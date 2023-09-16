(KMAland) -- Mound City upset East Atchison, Platte Valley won a battle of unbeatens, Worth County kept rolling, North Andrew took a thriller and Maryville got record-breaking performance from Derk Quinlin in KMAland Missouri football on Friday.
Check out the full Week 4 rundown below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Mound City 14 East Atchison 12
Kane Derr scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, and Cole Gillenwater hit Keaton Zembles for a go-ahead two-point conversion late to lift Mound City. Gillenwater also had a 35-yard touchdown run.
Linkin Murry led East Atchison with a pair of touchdowns.
Platte Valley 40 Nodaway Valley 26
Aydan Blackford threw for three touchdowns while Mason Casner had two total scores and Lucky Ferry pitched in one rushing touchdown.
Michael Cook topped Nodaway Valley with two rushing scores.
Worth County 66 Albany 12
Tyler New had 185 yards passing, 92 yards rushing and seven offensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a score to lead Worth County. Grant McIntyre hauled in three touchdown receptions, and Landon Wilmes, Bo Collins and Lucas Frisch also scored one time each.
North Andrew 38 St. Joseph Christian 34
Braxon Linville had 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead North Andrew in the thrilling win.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 64 DeKalb 0
South Holt 77 Stewartsville/Osborn 0
Stanberry 66 Pattonsburg 30
Princeton 62 King City/Union Star 26
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 46 St. Pius X 42
Derek Quinlin broke the single-game passing record for Maryville, finishing with 419 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Delton Davis added 189 yards receiving, 44 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, and Tucker Turner pitched in 113 total yards for the Spoofhounds.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 50 Lafayette 0
Chillicothe 26 Cameron 20 (OT)
Lincoln College Prep 23 Benton 20 (OT)
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Knob Noster 47 Kansas City Northeast 14
St. Michael the Archangel 35 Pembroke Hill 13
Van Horn 29 Richmond 12