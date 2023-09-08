(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley moved to 3-0, Worth County and Maryville both rolled and Rock Port, Platte Valley, South Holt, Stanberry, Albany and Savannah were other KMAland winners in Missouri.
Check out the full rundown of Week 3 below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Nodaway Valley 44 East Atchison 22
Michael Cook rushed for three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 35, 2 and 1 and had a 15-yard passing touchdown to Ty Hoyt for Nodaway Valley.
Worth County 54 North Andrew 16
Tyler New rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for two more scores to lead Worth County. Grant McIntyre added a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Landon Wilmes had 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers.
Braxon Linville had 163 yards and a touchdown for North Andrew.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 70 Stewartsville/Osborn 18
Platte Valley 60 Mound City 36
South Holt 69 DeKalb 6
Stanberry 38 King City 16
Albany 58 St. Joseph Christian 48
Bishop LeBlond 56 Knox County 22
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 50 Chillicothe 0
Don Allen had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Maryville in the dominant win.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 42 Kirksville 0
Lafayette 26 Benton 14
St. Pius X 49 Cameron 8
OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Richmond 18 Marshall 14
Lincoln College Prep 14 Pembroke Hill 12
Northeast Kansas City (0-2) at St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.)