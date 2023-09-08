Michael Cook, Nodaway Valley.jpg

Michael Cook, Nodaway Valley

(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley moved to 3-0, Worth County and Maryville both rolled and Rock Port, Platte Valley, South Holt, Stanberry, Albany and Savannah were other KMAland winners in Missouri.

Check out the full rundown of Week 3 below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Nodaway Valley 44 East Atchison 22 

Michael Cook rushed for three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 35, 2 and 1 and had a 15-yard passing touchdown to Ty Hoyt for Nodaway Valley.

Worth County 54 North Andrew 16 

Tyler New, Worth County.jpg

Tyler New, Worth County

Tyler New rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for two more scores to lead Worth County. Grant McIntyre added a pair of receiving touchdowns, and Landon Wilmes had 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers.

Braxon Linville had 163 yards and a touchdown for North Andrew.

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player 

Rock Port 70 Stewartsville/Osborn 18

Platte Valley 60 Mound City 36

South Holt 69 DeKalb 6

Stanberry 38 King City 16 

Albany 58 St. Joseph Christian 48

Bishop LeBlond 56 Knox County 22

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 50 Chillicothe 0

Don Allen, Maryville.jpg

Don Allen, Maryville

Don Allen had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Maryville in the dominant win.

Other Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 42 Kirksville 0

Lafayette 26 Benton 14

St. Pius X 49 Cameron 8

OTHER MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 

Richmond 18 Marshall 14

Lincoln College Prep 14 Pembroke Hill 12

Northeast Kansas City (0-2) at St. Mary’s Academy (Kan.)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.