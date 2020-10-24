(KMAland) -- Recaps of wins for East Atchison, Rock Port, Stanberry, Maryville, Waverly, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse.
MO: East Atchison 46 Platte Valley 0
East Atchison’s Ian Hedlund had four first-half touchdowns, and Kaylin Merriweather added two of his own for the Wolves, which clinched a share of a 275 tri-championship with South Holt/Nodaway-Holt and Southwest Livingston.
MO: Rock Port 20 Mound City 14
Colton Stevens led the Rock Port defense in holding Mound City to 106 total yards on the night. Micah Makings, Joey Herron and Aidan Burke all scored touchdowns for Rock Port.
MO: Stanberry 44 Worth County 14
Austin Schwebach had 95 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns and added a 73-yard pick-six on defense. Tucker Schieber also rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Andrew Alarcon had 102 yards rushing and a score for Worth County.
MO: Maryville 26 Lafayette 14
Connor Weiss led Maryville with 20 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Trey Houchin had 82 yards on the ground for Hounds.
NE B-3: Waverly 24 Norris 0
Cole Murray threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 41 and another score to lead Waverly in a dominant win.
NEB C1-1: Auburn 41 Falls City 8
Ryan Dixon had 136 yards rushing and three scores while adding 12 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception on defense.
NEB C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 47 Platteview 6
Nick Carroll had 188 yards passing and two touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards and another touchdown to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
NEB C2-1: Syracuse 24 Bishop Neumann 19
Robert Shanks had a rushing score, three touchdown receptions and an interception on defense to lead Syracuse. Burton Brandt’s pass to Shanks with 36 seconds left lifted the Rockets to the win.
KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA FULL SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 46 Platte Valley 0
Rock Port 20 Mound City 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 58 North-West Nodaway 8
North Andrew 58 Schuyler County 0
Stanberry 44 Worth County 14
Southwest Livingston 84 King City 66
Stewartsville 57 DeKalb 12
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 26 Lafayette 14
St. Pius X 41 Savannah 6
Chillicothe 34 Benton 14
Cameron 27 Marshall 20 (NC)
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 32 Lexington 16
Nebraska Class B District 3
Waverly 24 Norris 0
Beatrice 70 Crete 12
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Auburn 41 Falls City 8
Wahoo 47 Malcolm 0
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Platteview 6
Wahoo 47 Malcolm 0
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Syracuse 24 Bishop Neumann 19
Yutan 53 Centennial 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27 Lincoln Lutheran 13
Nebraska Six Man District 1
Deshler 45 Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Nebraska Class A Playoffs
Lincoln Southwest 27 Lincoln North Star 21
Kearney 46 Lincoln Northeast 6
Fremont 48 Papillion-LaVista South 28
Columbus 31 Papillion-LaVista 15
Millard West 47 Bellevue East 20
Millard North 52 Norfolk 6
North Platte 33 Lincoln High 14
Grand Island 36 Lincoln Pius X 0