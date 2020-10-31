Adam Eggert & Owen Prince, Plattsmouth.jpg
(KMAland) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Stanberry, East Atchison, Mound City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling all moved along in Missouri and Nebraska postseason play.

MO 8-3: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Stewartsville/Osborn 22 

Drew Quinlin completed all eight of his pass attempts for 234 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and three scores. 

MO 8-4: Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0 

Tucker Schieber had 126 yards rushing and two scores while Austin Schwebach had 109 yards and two passing touchdowns. Tyler Schwebach added a 33-yard reception and two picks on defense.

MO 8-4: East Atchison 58 North-West Nodaway 12 

Jarrett Spinnatto had a rushing and passing score, Ian Hedlund added two touchdowns of his own and Kaylin Merriweather had three rushing touchdowns.

MO 8-4: Worth County 46 Mound City 26

Andrew Alarcon had 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Worth County in the victory.

Conner Derr led Mound City with 166 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Wil Young had 78 yards receiving and two scores.

NE-B: Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9 

Jack Alexander hit Owen Prince for a 12-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left, and Adam Eggert added 74 yards receiving and a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead Plattsmouth in the win.

NE-C1: Ashland-Greenwood 24 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7 

Matthew Schuster had 123 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Lane Zimmerman pulled in six receptions for 97 yards to lead Ashland-Greenwood.

NE-C1: Auburn 37 Battle Creek 15 

Ryan Dixon had 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns while throwing for 43 yards and a score to Daniel Frary. Cam Binder added a pick-six, and Auburn’s defensive line did a great job of containing Battle Creek’s running game.

NE-D1: Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30 

Blake Miller led Lourdes Central Catholic with 222 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and two scores. Harrison Benedict added 132 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Knights.

Serbano Diaz had 256 yards rushing and three scores for DCS, and Quade Myers added 102 yards passing, 96 rushing and four total touchdowns.

NE-6: Sterling 54 Southwest 6 

Sam Boldt had 171 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the way for the Jets in the win.

NE-A: Kearney 30 Gretna 28 

Kaden Miller had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown while also adding a pick six and a 40-yard punt return in the tight win.

COMPLETE MISSOURI/NEBRASKA PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 8-Man District 3 First Round

North Andrew 50 DeKalb 8

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Stewartsville/Osborn 22

Missouri Class 8-Man District 4 First Round

Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0

East Atchison 58 North-West Nodaway 12

Worth County 46 Mound City 26

Missouri Class 3 District 8 First Round 

Maryville 60 Kansas City Northeast 20

Cameron 58 Kansas City Central 20

Chillicothe 34 Benton 28 — OT

Nebraska Class B First Round 

Bennington 52 Seward 26

Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9

Aurora 54 Scottsbluff 13

Norris 35 Beatrice 27

Elkhorn 53 Gross Catholic 7

Waverly 42 Blair 8

Northwest 27 Skutt Catholic 20

Hastings 47 Roncalli Catholic 21

Nebraska Class C1 First Round 

Ashland-Greenwood 24 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7

Adams Central 31 Wayne 13

Auburn 37 Battle Creek 15

Kearney Catholic 41 Chadron 0

St. Paul 48 Cozad 0

Lincoln Christian 27 Gothenburg 24 — OT

Wahoo 43 Mitchell 14

Pierce 42 West Point-Beemer 21

Nebraska Class C2 First Round 

Archbishop Bergan 55 Lincoln Lutheran 15

Sutton 30 North Platte St. Patrick’s 6

Wilber-Clatonia 46 Grand Island Central Catholic 33

Yutan 57 Centura 12

Oakland-Craig 44 Crofton 14

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21 Bridgeport 0

Aquinas Catholic 27 Norfolk Catholic 10

Ord 38 Bishop Neumann 14

Nebraska Class D1 Second Round 

Tri County 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36 Lutheran High Northeast 32

Stanton 56 Arcadia Loup City 14

Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Burwell 50 Howells-Dodge 14

Neligh-Oakdale 72 Hi-Line 50

Elm Creek 24 Nebraska Christian 22

Cross County 54 Cambridge 16

Nebraska Class D2 Second Round 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Creighton 28

Osceola 50 Humphrey St. Francis 46

Sandhills/Thedford 60 Loomis 16

Pleasanton 46 Wynot 30

Central Valley 79 Medicine Valley 42

St. Mary’s 34 Bloomfield 24

Kenesaw 64 Allen 20

BDS 50 Ansley-Litchfield 30

Nebraska Six-Man First Round 

Arthur County 55 Pawnee City 8

Creek Valley 40 Spalding Academy 16

Red Cloud 50 Dorchester 34

Sterling 54 Southwest 6

McCool Junction 83 Parkview Christian 24

Paxton 44 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

Cody-Kilgore 30 Stuart 0

Potter-Dix 66 Wallace 34

Nebraska Class A Second Round

Bellevue West 45 Lincoln Southwest 14

Kearney 30 Gretna 28

Fremont 48 Elkhorn South 28

Lincoln Southeast 31 Columbus 7

Millard South 21 Millard West 7

Creighton Prep 28 Millard North 17

Lincoln East 42 North Platte 0

Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 3

