(KMAland) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Stanberry, East Atchison, Mound City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling all moved along in Missouri and Nebraska postseason play.
MO 8-3: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Stewartsville/Osborn 22
Drew Quinlin completed all eight of his pass attempts for 234 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and three scores.
MO 8-4: Stanberry 48 Platte Valley 0
Tucker Schieber had 126 yards rushing and two scores while Austin Schwebach had 109 yards and two passing touchdowns. Tyler Schwebach added a 33-yard reception and two picks on defense.
MO 8-4: East Atchison 58 North-West Nodaway 12
Jarrett Spinnatto had a rushing and passing score, Ian Hedlund added two touchdowns of his own and Kaylin Merriweather had three rushing touchdowns.
MO 8-4: Worth County 46 Mound City 26
Andrew Alarcon had 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Worth County in the victory.
Conner Derr led Mound City with 166 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Wil Young had 78 yards receiving and two scores.
NE-B: Plattsmouth 13 McCook 9
Jack Alexander hit Owen Prince for a 12-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left, and Adam Eggert added 74 yards receiving and a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead Plattsmouth in the win.
NE-C1: Ashland-Greenwood 24 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Matthew Schuster had 123 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Lane Zimmerman pulled in six receptions for 97 yards to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
NE-C1: Auburn 37 Battle Creek 15
Ryan Dixon had 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns while throwing for 43 yards and a score to Daniel Frary. Cam Binder added a pick-six, and Auburn’s defensive line did a great job of containing Battle Creek’s running game.
NE-D1: Dundy County Stratton 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Blake Miller led Lourdes Central Catholic with 222 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and two scores. Harrison Benedict added 132 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Knights.
Serbano Diaz had 256 yards rushing and three scores for DCS, and Quade Myers added 102 yards passing, 96 rushing and four total touchdowns.
NE-6: Sterling 54 Southwest 6
Sam Boldt had 171 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the way for the Jets in the win.
NE-A: Kearney 30 Gretna 28
Kaden Miller had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown while also adding a pick six and a 40-yard punt return in the tight win.
COMPLETE MISSOURI/NEBRASKA PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 8-Man District 3 First Round
North Andrew 50 DeKalb 8
Missouri Class 8-Man District 4 First Round
Missouri Class 3 District 8 First Round
Maryville 60 Kansas City Northeast 20
Cameron 58 Kansas City Central 20
Chillicothe 34 Benton 28 — OT
Nebraska Class B First Round
Bennington 52 Seward 26
Aurora 54 Scottsbluff 13
Norris 35 Beatrice 27
Elkhorn 53 Gross Catholic 7
Waverly 42 Blair 8
Northwest 27 Skutt Catholic 20
Hastings 47 Roncalli Catholic 21
Nebraska Class C1 First Round
Adams Central 31 Wayne 13
Kearney Catholic 41 Chadron 0
St. Paul 48 Cozad 0
Lincoln Christian 27 Gothenburg 24 — OT
Wahoo 43 Mitchell 14
Pierce 42 West Point-Beemer 21
Nebraska Class C2 First Round
Archbishop Bergan 55 Lincoln Lutheran 15
Sutton 30 North Platte St. Patrick’s 6
Wilber-Clatonia 46 Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Yutan 57 Centura 12
Oakland-Craig 44 Crofton 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21 Bridgeport 0
Aquinas Catholic 27 Norfolk Catholic 10
Ord 38 Bishop Neumann 14
Nebraska Class D1 Second Round
Tri County 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36 Lutheran High Northeast 32
Stanton 56 Arcadia Loup City 14
Burwell 50 Howells-Dodge 14
Neligh-Oakdale 72 Hi-Line 50
Elm Creek 24 Nebraska Christian 22
Cross County 54 Cambridge 16
Nebraska Class D2 Second Round
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Creighton 28
Osceola 50 Humphrey St. Francis 46
Sandhills/Thedford 60 Loomis 16
Pleasanton 46 Wynot 30
Central Valley 79 Medicine Valley 42
St. Mary’s 34 Bloomfield 24
Kenesaw 64 Allen 20
BDS 50 Ansley-Litchfield 30
Nebraska Six-Man First Round
Arthur County 55 Pawnee City 8
Creek Valley 40 Spalding Academy 16
Red Cloud 50 Dorchester 34
McCool Junction 83 Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38
Cody-Kilgore 30 Stuart 0
Potter-Dix 66 Wallace 34
Nebraska Class A Second Round
Bellevue West 45 Lincoln Southwest 14
Fremont 48 Elkhorn South 28
Lincoln Southeast 31 Columbus 7
Millard South 21 Millard West 7
Creighton Prep 28 Millard North 17
Lincoln East 42 North Platte 0
Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 3