Connor Weiss POTN
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Rock Port, North Andrew, Maryville, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Lourdes Central Catholic were among the area Missouri and Nebraska winners on Friday.

MO: Rock Port 72 Stewartsville 26 

Joey Herron, Rock Port.jpg
Buy Now

Joey Herron, Rock Port

Joey Herron had 269 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Rock Port. Micah Makings added 89 yards and three scores, and Aidan Burke pitched in 39 yards and a score. Trey Peshek picked up three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Braxton Gibson led Stewartsville with 21 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two touchdown receptions.

MO: North Andrew 74 Pattonsburg 38 

Hayden Ecker, North Andrew.jpg
Buy Now

Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

North Andrew’s Hayden Ecker rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns while Carson Thomas added 110 yards rushing and three scores and a passing touchdown.

Pattonsburg’s Zane Reed had 427 yards passing and five scores while rushing for one touchdown. Brody Langfitt had 25 receptions for 256 yards and five touchdowns. 

MO: Maryville 62 Chillicothe 7 

Connor Weiss picked up the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night for Maryville, finishing with 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 23 yards receiving, two two-point conversions, two PATs and three tackles in just three quarters of play for the Spoofhounds.

NE: Nebraska City 51 Omaha Concordia 19 

Braden Thompson & MJ Nelson, Nebraska City.jpg
Buy Now

Braden Thompson & MJ Nelson, Nebraska City

MJ Nelson had 131 yards passing, 75 rushing and four total touchdowns while Braden Thompson finished with four receptions for 86 yards and two scores to lead Nebraska City.

NE: Plattsmouth 34 Elkhorn North 7 

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth.jpg
Buy Now

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth

Christian Meneses had 16 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns to lead Plattsmouth. 

NE: Ashland-Greenwood 22 Arlington 7 

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood

Matthew Schuster had 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for Ashland-Greenwood in the victory. 

NE: Auburn 27 Platteview 0 

Ryan Dixon topped Auburn with 137 offensive yards and two touchdowns. 

NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson-Brock 14

Aidan Aldana had two rushing touchdowns and three two-point conversions for Lourdes Central Catholic.

NE: BDS 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30 

Dominic Philippi, BDS.jpg
Buy Now

Dominic Philippi, BDS

Dominic Philippi had two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs for BDS in the come-from-behind victory. 

Jakob Jordan led Falls City Sacred Heart with three touchdown passes.

Missouri 8-Man 

Rock Port 72 Stewartsville 26

North-West Nodaway 38 Platte Valley 26

Mound City 40 Albany 18

Worth County 60 Schuyler County 0

Southwest Livingston 70 DeKalb 22

Stanberry 44 King City 20

North Andrew 74 Pattonsburg 38

Doniphan West 68 Bishop LeBlond 32

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 62 Chillicothe 7

Lafayette 13 Benton 6

St. Pius X 42 Cameron 22 

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Nebraska City 51 Omaha Concordia 19

Plattsmouth 34 Elkhorn North 7

Ashland-Greenwood 22 Arlington 7

Syracuse 14 Louisville 12

Auburn 27 Platteview 0

Falls City Malcolm

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 16

Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 0

Palmyra 30 Conestoga 14

BDS 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson-Brock 14

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Blair 48 Beatrice 20

Crete 27 Seward 21

Bennington 21 Norris 20

Sutton 40 Fairbury 0

Lincoln Christian 48 Fort Calhoun 7

Milford 28 Fillmore Central 12

Raymond Central Schuyler

Wahoo 25 Boys Town 0

Bishop Neumann 34 Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Grand Island Central Catholic 42 Centennial 12

Archbishop Bergan 46 Lincoln Lutheran 20

Superior Wilber-Clatonia

Yutan 42 Ponca 0

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Nebraska Lutheran Cedar Bluffs

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Omaha Christian Academy

Freeman 36 Southern 28

Thayer Central 54 Humboldt-TRS 30

Diller-Odell 24 Lawrence-Nelson 6

Osceola 71 Mead 0

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Franklin 77 Deshler 0

Dorchester 62 Lewiston 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 36 Meridian 0

McCool Junction 58 Pawnee City 12

Metro Conference

Gretna 45 Papillion-La Vista South 22

Millard South 31 Millard West 12

Omaha Westside 42 Papillion-La Vista 11

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.