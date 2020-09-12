(KMAland) -- Rock Port, North Andrew, Maryville, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Lourdes Central Catholic were among the area Missouri and Nebraska winners on Friday.
MO: Rock Port 72 Stewartsville 26
Joey Herron had 269 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Rock Port. Micah Makings added 89 yards and three scores, and Aidan Burke pitched in 39 yards and a score. Trey Peshek picked up three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Braxton Gibson led Stewartsville with 21 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two touchdown receptions.
MO: North Andrew 74 Pattonsburg 38
North Andrew’s Hayden Ecker rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns while Carson Thomas added 110 yards rushing and three scores and a passing touchdown.
Pattonsburg’s Zane Reed had 427 yards passing and five scores while rushing for one touchdown. Brody Langfitt had 25 receptions for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
MO: Maryville 62 Chillicothe 7
Connor Weiss picked up the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night for Maryville, finishing with 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 23 yards receiving, two two-point conversions, two PATs and three tackles in just three quarters of play for the Spoofhounds.
NE: Nebraska City 51 Omaha Concordia 19
MJ Nelson had 131 yards passing, 75 rushing and four total touchdowns while Braden Thompson finished with four receptions for 86 yards and two scores to lead Nebraska City.
NE: Plattsmouth 34 Elkhorn North 7
Christian Meneses had 16 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns to lead Plattsmouth.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 22 Arlington 7
Matthew Schuster had 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for Ashland-Greenwood in the victory.
NE: Auburn 27 Platteview 0
Ryan Dixon topped Auburn with 137 offensive yards and two touchdowns.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson-Brock 14
Aidan Aldana had two rushing touchdowns and three two-point conversions for Lourdes Central Catholic.
NE: BDS 50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Dominic Philippi had two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs for BDS in the come-from-behind victory.
Jakob Jordan led Falls City Sacred Heart with three touchdown passes.
Missouri 8-Man
North-West Nodaway 38 Platte Valley 26
Mound City 40 Albany 18
Worth County 60 Schuyler County 0
Southwest Livingston 70 DeKalb 22
Stanberry 44 King City 20
Doniphan West 68 Bishop LeBlond 32
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette 13 Benton 6
St. Pius X 42 Cameron 22
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Syracuse 14 Louisville 12
Falls City Malcolm
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 16
Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 0
Palmyra 30 Conestoga 14
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Blair 48 Beatrice 20
Crete 27 Seward 21
Bennington 21 Norris 20
Sutton 40 Fairbury 0
Lincoln Christian 48 Fort Calhoun 7
Milford 28 Fillmore Central 12
Raymond Central Schuyler
Wahoo 25 Boys Town 0
Bishop Neumann 34 Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Grand Island Central Catholic 42 Centennial 12
Archbishop Bergan 46 Lincoln Lutheran 20
Superior Wilber-Clatonia
Yutan 42 Ponca 0
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Nebraska Lutheran Cedar Bluffs
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Omaha Christian Academy
Freeman 36 Southern 28
Thayer Central 54 Humboldt-TRS 30
Diller-Odell 24 Lawrence-Nelson 6
Osceola 71 Mead 0
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Franklin 77 Deshler 0
Dorchester 62 Lewiston 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 36 Meridian 0
McCool Junction 58 Pawnee City 12
Metro Conference
Gretna 45 Papillion-La Vista South 22
Millard South 31 Millard West 12
Omaha Westside 42 Papillion-La Vista 11