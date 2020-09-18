Wil Young, Landon Poppa, Tony Osburn.jpg
(KMAland) -- Wins for Rock Port, Mound City, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City, Auburn, Weeping Water and Lourdes Central Catholic in a big night for KMAland Missouri and Nebraska.

MO: Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28 

Aidan Burke had 184 yards passing and three offensive touchdowns to go with a defensive pick-six in leading Rock Port to the win. Joey Herron had 113 yards rushing, 56 receiving and one touchdown of each.

North-West Nodaway’s Karson Oberhauser threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Cordell hauled in 90 yards worth of receptions and scored a touchdown.

MO: Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36  

Wil Young led Mound City with four receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Landon Poppa added 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Poppa also had a defensive pick-six, and Tony Osburn threw for 158 yards and three scores while also rushing for a touchdown.

Wes Hughes topped Southwest Livingston with 98 yards passing, 146 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns.

MO: St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14 

Connor Weiss led Maryville with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the defeat.

NE: Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30 

Nebraska City used a three-play drive to pull within a single score, getting a touchdown from 25 yards out from MJ Nelson to Chase Brown. However, Platteview ran out the clock to finish the win.

NE: Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT 

Matthew Schuster had 22 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns for Ashland-Greenwood. Schuster scored the game-winner and two-point conversion in overtime.

Lane Zimmerman added 119 yards receiving on eight receptions and scored a touchdown. He also clinched the game with an interception.

Reid Korth rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Wayne in the loss.

NE: Falls City 46 Louisville 6 

Jace Heckenlively had 91 yards rushing on just 10 carries and scored a touchdown to lead Falls City. Heckenlively also had an interception on defense. Leighton Vice added 101 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Harrison Klein led Louisville with 141 yards rushing and a touchdown.

NE: Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14 

Ryan Dixon had three rushing touchdowns and forced a fumble on defense to lead Auburn in the win. Brody Darnell also rushed for two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

NE: Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8 

Hunter Mortimer rushed for 90 yards, threw for 45 more and accounted for three offensive touchdowns to lead Weeping Water. Nolan Blevens added 94 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Levi Neumeister had 45 yards receiving and a touchdown to go with a defensive scoop and score on defense. 

NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18 

Aidan Aldana had two offensive touchdowns and blocked a punt for Lourdes Central Catholic, which scored 40 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0.

The defense forced five turnovers on the evening with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

FULL MISSOURI/NEBRASKA KMALAND SCOREBOARD

Missouri 8-Man 

Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28

Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 52 Platte Valley 6

Worth County 56 Albany 54

North Andrew 60 Stewartsville 18

Bishop LeBlond 62 Keytesville 32

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14

Cameron 48 Chillicothe 21

Savannah 23 Lafayette 21

Benton 20 Central 14 (NC)

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30

Plattsmouth 35 Mount Michael Benedictine 7

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT

Falls City 46 Louisville 6

Syracuse 21 Superior 20 — OT

Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14

Class D1 District 1

Elmwood-Murdock 66 East Butler 26 (ND)

Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60 Cedar Bluffs 0

Class D1 District 2 

Thayer Central 52 Johnson County Central 26 (ND)

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18

Freeman 53 Humboldt-TRS 8

Class D2 District 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart Mead

Diller-Odell 64 Omaha Christian Academy 12

Doniphan West 44 Johnson-Brock 22 (ND)

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice 47 Elkhorn North 21

Norris 28 Roncalli Catholic 17

Northwest 21 Waverly 20

Fillmore Central 32 Fairbury 14

Lincoln Christian 19 Columbus Lakeview 14

Wahoo 38 Milford 0

Malcolm 30 Centennial 7

Raymond Central 20 Fort Calhoun 6

Bishop Neumann 42 Tekamah-Herman 6

Sutton 42 Lincoln Lutheran 31

Yutan 54 South Sioux City 14

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Spalding Academy 53 Deshler 6

Heartland Lutheran 86 Lewiston 56

Meridian 56 St. Edward 25

Parkview Christian 38 Pawnee City 26

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 49 Millard South 24

Lincoln Southeast 24 Creighton Prep 21

Papillion-LaVista 36 Norfolk 7

Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 23

Elkhorn South 44 Lincoln Southwest 0

Gretna 35 Lincoln Pius X 3

