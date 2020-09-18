(KMAland) -- Wins for Rock Port, Mound City, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City, Auburn, Weeping Water and Lourdes Central Catholic in a big night for KMAland Missouri and Nebraska.
MO: Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28
Aidan Burke had 184 yards passing and three offensive touchdowns to go with a defensive pick-six in leading Rock Port to the win. Joey Herron had 113 yards rushing, 56 receiving and one touchdown of each.
North-West Nodaway’s Karson Oberhauser threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Cordell hauled in 90 yards worth of receptions and scored a touchdown.
MO: Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36
Wil Young led Mound City with four receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Landon Poppa added 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Poppa also had a defensive pick-six, and Tony Osburn threw for 158 yards and three scores while also rushing for a touchdown.
Wes Hughes topped Southwest Livingston with 98 yards passing, 146 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns.
MO: St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14
Connor Weiss led Maryville with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the defeat.
NE: Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30
Nebraska City used a three-play drive to pull within a single score, getting a touchdown from 25 yards out from MJ Nelson to Chase Brown. However, Platteview ran out the clock to finish the win.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT
Matthew Schuster had 22 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns for Ashland-Greenwood. Schuster scored the game-winner and two-point conversion in overtime.
Lane Zimmerman added 119 yards receiving on eight receptions and scored a touchdown. He also clinched the game with an interception.
Reid Korth rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Wayne in the loss.
NE: Falls City 46 Louisville 6
Jace Heckenlively had 91 yards rushing on just 10 carries and scored a touchdown to lead Falls City. Heckenlively also had an interception on defense. Leighton Vice added 101 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Harrison Klein led Louisville with 141 yards rushing and a touchdown.
NE: Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14
Ryan Dixon had three rushing touchdowns and forced a fumble on defense to lead Auburn in the win. Brody Darnell also rushed for two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
NE: Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8
Hunter Mortimer rushed for 90 yards, threw for 45 more and accounted for three offensive touchdowns to lead Weeping Water. Nolan Blevens added 94 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Levi Neumeister had 45 yards receiving and a touchdown to go with a defensive scoop and score on defense.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18
Aidan Aldana had two offensive touchdowns and blocked a punt for Lourdes Central Catholic, which scored 40 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0.
The defense forced five turnovers on the evening with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
FULL MISSOURI/NEBRASKA KMALAND SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
Rock Port 50 North-West Nodaway 28
Mound City 40 Southwest Livingston 36
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 52 Platte Valley 6
Worth County 56 Albany 54
North Andrew 60 Stewartsville 18
Bishop LeBlond 62 Keytesville 32
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius X 26 Maryville 14
Cameron 48 Chillicothe 21
Savannah 23 Lafayette 21
Benton 20 Central 14 (NC)
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Platteview 38 Nebraska City 30
Plattsmouth 35 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Wayne 20 — OT
Falls City 46 Louisville 6
Syracuse 21 Superior 20 — OT
Auburn 49 Douglas County West 14
Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 66 East Butler 26 (ND)
Weeping Water 48 Conestoga 8
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60 Cedar Bluffs 0
Class D1 District 2
Thayer Central 52 Johnson County Central 26 (ND)
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Palmyra 18
Freeman 53 Humboldt-TRS 8
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart Mead
Diller-Odell 64 Omaha Christian Academy 12
Doniphan West 44 Johnson-Brock 22 (ND)
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice 47 Elkhorn North 21
Norris 28 Roncalli Catholic 17
Northwest 21 Waverly 20
Fillmore Central 32 Fairbury 14
Lincoln Christian 19 Columbus Lakeview 14
Wahoo 38 Milford 0
Malcolm 30 Centennial 7
Raymond Central 20 Fort Calhoun 6
Bishop Neumann 42 Tekamah-Herman 6
Sutton 42 Lincoln Lutheran 31
Yutan 54 South Sioux City 14
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Spalding Academy 53 Deshler 6
Heartland Lutheran 86 Lewiston 56
Meridian 56 St. Edward 25
Parkview Christian 38 Pawnee City 26
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 49 Millard South 24
Lincoln Southeast 24 Creighton Prep 21
Papillion-LaVista 36 Norfolk 7
Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 23
Elkhorn South 44 Lincoln Southwest 0
Gretna 35 Lincoln Pius X 3