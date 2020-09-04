Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison.jpg
Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Platte Valley, Maryville, Louisville and Auburn were all among the area Missouri and Nebraska winners on Friday night.

MO: East Atchison 62 North-West Nodaway 12 

Kaylin Merriweather had five total touchdowns and 144 yards rushing for East Atchison in the win.

MO: Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 36

Jose Rivera, Platte Valley.jpg
Jose Rivera, Platte Valley.

Jose Rivera led Platte Valley with 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also had an interception on defense. Trever McQueen added 77 yards passing, a rushing score and a passing touchdown.

For Rock Port, Joey Herron had 68 yards rushing and a score, and Phillip Herron had a team-best 72 yards rushing and two scores. Trey Peshek threw for 102 yards and a touchdown.

MO: Maryville 42 Harrisonville 40 

Caden Stoecklein, Maryville.jpg
Caden Stoecklein, Maryville

Caden Stoecklein had 19 carries for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 44 yards in his first career start.

NE: Louisville 33 Nebraska City 22 

Sam Ahl, Louisville.jpg
Sam Ahl, Louisville

Sam Ahl led Louisville with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns. Harrison Klein had 88 yards on 19 carries.

MJ Nelson had 220 yards passing and three touchdowns for Nebraska City.

NE: Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7  

Brody Darnell, Auburn.jpg
Brody Darnell, Auburn

Brody Darnell had 208 yards passing, 159 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. Daniel Frary was his top target, finishing with 111 yards and a score.

NE: Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7 

Jake Stoner had 200 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for Fillmore Central.

NE: Tri County 52 Weeping Water 20 

Cole Siems, Jack Holsing & Grant Lewandowski.jpg
Cole Siems, Jack Holsing & Grant Lewandowski

Jack Holsing led Tri County with 207 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Cole Seems hit Grant Lewandowski for three touchdowns.

Weeping Water’s Hunter Mortimer led with 81 yards passing, 50 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Nolan Blevins had 70 yards rushing and a score.

KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA FULL SCOREBOARD

Missouri 8-Man

East Atchison 62 North-West Nodaway 12

Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 36

Mound City 52 Stewartsville 0

Southwest Livingston 76 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 38

King City 50 DeKalb 14

North Andrew 60 Bishop LeBlond 20

Stanberry 38 Albany 34

Worth County 54 Doniphan West 42

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 42 Harrisonville 40

Pleasant Hill 42 Benton 6

Cameron 42 Southeast 0

Kirksville 27 Chillicothe 21

Lafayette 28 Atchison KS 7

St. Pius X 21 St. Michael the Archangel 13

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Louisville 33 Nebraska City 22

Plattsmouth 29 Ralston 20

Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7

Ashland-Greenwood 42 Milford 14

Raymond Central 21 Falls City 14

Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Clarkson/Leight 53 Elmwood-Murdock 8

Tri County 52 Weeping Water 20

Southern 44 Johnson County Central 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Nebraska Lutheran 6

Lourdes Central Catholic Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Omaha Brownell Talbot 58 Palmyra 42

BDS 70 Johnson-Brock 22

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Sterling 54 Elba 12

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice 57 Lexington 0

Norris 35 Elkhorn North 6

Waverly 17 Skutt Catholic 7

Superior 20 Fairbury 0

Lincoln Christian 28 Lincoln Lutheran 14

Yutan 42 Malcolm 13

Boys Town 21 Platteview 14

Adams Central 24 Wahoo 7

Aquinas Catholic 27 Centennial 0

Bishop Neumann 35 Norfolk Catholic 26

Wilber-Clatonia 13 Sutton 12

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Winside 56 Cedar Bluffs 20

Freeman 52 Conestoga 14

Diller-Odell 36 Humboldt-TRS 18

Allen 32 Mead 22

High Plains Omaha Christian Academy

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 0

Dorchester 48 Pawnee City 37

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 55 Bellevue East 0

Creighton Prep 21 Papillion-La Vista 16

Millard South 17 Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21 Millard North 14

