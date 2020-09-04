(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Platte Valley, Maryville, Louisville and Auburn were all among the area Missouri and Nebraska winners on Friday night.
MO: East Atchison 62 North-West Nodaway 12
Kaylin Merriweather had five total touchdowns and 144 yards rushing for East Atchison in the win.
MO: Platte Valley 40 Rock Port 36
Jose Rivera led Platte Valley with 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also had an interception on defense. Trever McQueen added 77 yards passing, a rushing score and a passing touchdown.
For Rock Port, Joey Herron had 68 yards rushing and a score, and Phillip Herron had a team-best 72 yards rushing and two scores. Trey Peshek threw for 102 yards and a touchdown.
MO: Maryville 42 Harrisonville 40
Caden Stoecklein had 19 carries for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 44 yards in his first career start.
NE: Louisville 33 Nebraska City 22
Sam Ahl led Louisville with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns. Harrison Klein had 88 yards on 19 carries.
MJ Nelson had 220 yards passing and three touchdowns for Nebraska City.
NE: Auburn 35 Fort Calhoun 7
Brody Darnell had 208 yards passing, 159 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. Daniel Frary was his top target, finishing with 111 yards and a score.
NE: Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 7
Jake Stoner had 200 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns for Fillmore Central.
NE: Tri County 52 Weeping Water 20
Jack Holsing led Tri County with 207 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Cole Seems hit Grant Lewandowski for three touchdowns.
Weeping Water’s Hunter Mortimer led with 81 yards passing, 50 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Nolan Blevins had 70 yards rushing and a score.
KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA FULL SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
Mound City 52 Stewartsville 0
Southwest Livingston 76 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 38
King City 50 DeKalb 14
North Andrew 60 Bishop LeBlond 20
Stanberry 38 Albany 34
Worth County 54 Doniphan West 42
Midland Empire Conference
Pleasant Hill 42 Benton 6
Cameron 42 Southeast 0
Kirksville 27 Chillicothe 21
Lafayette 28 Atchison KS 7
St. Pius X 21 St. Michael the Archangel 13
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Plattsmouth 29 Ralston 20
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Milford 14
Raymond Central 21 Falls City 14
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Clarkson/Leight 53 Elmwood-Murdock 8
Southern 44 Johnson County Central 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Nebraska Lutheran 6
Lourdes Central Catholic Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Omaha Brownell Talbot 58 Palmyra 42
BDS 70 Johnson-Brock 22
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling 54 Elba 12
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice 57 Lexington 0
Norris 35 Elkhorn North 6
Waverly 17 Skutt Catholic 7
Superior 20 Fairbury 0
Lincoln Christian 28 Lincoln Lutheran 14
Yutan 42 Malcolm 13
Boys Town 21 Platteview 14
Adams Central 24 Wahoo 7
Aquinas Catholic 27 Centennial 0
Bishop Neumann 35 Norfolk Catholic 26
Wilber-Clatonia 13 Sutton 12
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Winside 56 Cedar Bluffs 20
Freeman 52 Conestoga 14
Diller-Odell 36 Humboldt-TRS 18
Allen 32 Mead 22
High Plains Omaha Christian Academy
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Red Cloud 56 Lewiston 0
Dorchester 48 Pawnee City 37
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 55 Bellevue East 0
Creighton Prep 21 Papillion-La Vista 16
Millard South 17 Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21 Millard North 14