(KMAalnd) -- Recaps from wins for Stanberry, North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Falls City, Ashland-Greenwood, Mead and Sterling in another big night of Missouri/Nebraska football action.
MO: Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18
Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with two touchdowns passes and a rushing score in the tight win.
MO: North Andrew 30 Worth County 14
Hayden Ecker had 180 yards rushing and four touchdowns for North Andrew while Carson Thomas had 163 yards on the ground of his own.
Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone threw for 142 yards and two scores, and Andrew Alarcon rushed for 70 yards.
MO: Maryville 39 Savannah 17
Connor Weiss had 14 carries for 151 yards and three scores while adding two receptions for 31 yards and had four tackles on defense. Troy Houchin had 83 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the ‘Hounds.
NE: Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21
Christian Meneses had 241 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Plattsmouth in the win.
NE: Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21
Falls City scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half to send Nebraska City’s losing skid to five. Carson Simon had two rushing scores and passed for a touchdown.
Braden Thompson and MJ Nelson hooked up three times for touchdowns to lead the Pioneers.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14
Grant Buller had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Ashland-Greenwood while Cale Jacobsen added 53 passing yards and a touchdown.
Harrison Klein rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for Louisville. Sam Ahl added 113 yards on the ground.
NE: Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28
Luke Carritt led Mead with 79 yards passing and a touchdown while also scoring twice on the ground, including the game-winning score.
Sloan Pelican had two touchdowns passing and one rushing for Johnson-Brock.
NE: Sterling 60 Lewiston 7
Sam Boldt had a 50-yard touchdown run, Derek Buss added 103 and two scores on the ground and Trenton Perry went for 99 yards and two touchdowns of his own to lead Sterling.
FULL MISSOURI/NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18
Mound City 40 DeKalb 12
Southwest Livingston 76 North-West Nodaway 26
Stewartsville 40 Platte Valley 16
North Andrew 30 Worth County 14
Albany 56 King City 36
Bishop LeBlond 37 Schuyler County 24
North Shelby 78 Orrick 22
Pattonsburg 94 St. Paul Lutheran 50
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 39 Savannah 17
St. Pius X 16 Lafayette 14
Cameron 42 Benton 0
Chillicothe 33 Kansas City East 14
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 41 Knob Noster 0
Pembroke Hill 54 Northeast Kansas City 8
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21
Waverly 35 Crete 6
Norris 38 Lincoln Pius X 7 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21
Lincoln Christian 41 Milford 14
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14
Platteview 29 Malcolm 17
Wahoo 41 Raymond Central 0
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Wilber-Clatonia 47 Syracuse 7
Yutan 14 Bishop Neumann 7
Lincoln Lutheran 21 Centennial 17
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Cedar Bluffs 24
Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28
Nebraska Class D6 District 1
Sterling 60 Lewiston 7
Deshler 54 Meridian 31
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 24 Papillion-LaVista 14
Millard South 64 Lincoln North Star 0
North Platte 17 Millard West 7
Millard North 40 Fremont 7
Omaha Westside 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 6