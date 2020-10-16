Austin Schwebach, Stanberry.jpg
Austin Schwebach, Stanberry

(KMAalnd) -- Recaps from wins for Stanberry, North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Falls City, Ashland-Greenwood, Mead and Sterling in another big night of Missouri/Nebraska football action.

MO: Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18 

Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with two touchdowns passes and a rushing score in the tight win.

MO: North Andrew 30 Worth County 14 

Hayden Ecker, North Andrew.jpg
Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

Hayden Ecker had 180 yards rushing and four touchdowns for North Andrew while Carson Thomas had 163 yards on the ground of his own.

Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone threw for 142 yards and two scores, and Andrew Alarcon rushed for 70 yards.

MO: Maryville 39 Savannah 17 

Connor Weiss had 14 carries for 151 yards and three scores while adding two receptions for 31 yards and had four tackles on defense. Troy Houchin had 83 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the ‘Hounds.

NE: Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21 

Christian Meneses had 241 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Plattsmouth in the win.

NE: Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21 

Falls City scored five rushing touchdowns in the first half to send Nebraska City’s losing skid to five. Carson Simon had two rushing scores and passed for a touchdown.

Braden Thompson and MJ Nelson hooked up three times for touchdowns to lead the Pioneers.

NE: Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14 

Grant Buller, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg
Grant Buller, Ashland-Greenwood

Grant Buller had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Ashland-Greenwood while Cale Jacobsen added 53 passing yards and a touchdown.

Harrison Klein rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for Louisville. Sam Ahl added 113 yards on the ground.

NE: Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28 

Luke Carritt, Mead.jpg
Luke Carritt, Mead

Luke Carritt led Mead with 79 yards passing and a touchdown while also scoring twice on the ground, including the game-winning score. 

Sloan Pelican had two touchdowns passing and one rushing for Johnson-Brock. 

NE: Sterling 60 Lewiston 7 

Trenton Perry, Derek Buss, Sam Boldt.jpg
Trenton Perry, Derek Buss, Sam Boldt

Sam Boldt had a 50-yard touchdown run, Derek Buss added 103 and two scores on the ground and Trenton Perry went for 99 yards and two touchdowns of his own to lead Sterling.

FULL MISSOURI/NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri 8-Man   

Stanberry 20 East Atchison 18

Mound City 40 DeKalb 12

Southwest Livingston 76 North-West Nodaway 26

Stewartsville 40 Platte Valley 16

North Andrew 30 Worth County 14

Albany 56 King City 36

Bishop LeBlond 37 Schuyler County 24

North Shelby 78 Orrick 22

Pattonsburg 94 St. Paul Lutheran 50

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville 39 Savannah 17

St. Pius X 16 Lafayette 14

Cameron 42 Benton 0

Chillicothe 33 Kansas City East 14

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 41 Knob Noster 0

Pembroke Hill 54 Northeast Kansas City 8

Nebraska Class B District 3 

Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 21

Waverly 35 Crete 6

Norris 38 Lincoln Pius X 7 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1  

Falls City 54 Nebraska City 21

Lincoln Christian 41 Milford 14

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Louisville 14

Platteview 29 Malcolm 17

Wahoo 41 Raymond Central 0

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Wilber-Clatonia 47 Syracuse 7

Yutan 14 Bishop Neumann 7

Lincoln Lutheran 21 Centennial 17

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Cedar Bluffs 24

Nebraska Class D2 District 1 

Mead 34 Johnson-Brock 28

Nebraska Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 60 Lewiston 7

Deshler 54 Meridian 31

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 24 Papillion-LaVista 14

Millard South 64 Lincoln North Star 0

North Platte 17 Millard West 7

Millard North 40 Fremont 7

Omaha Westside 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 6

