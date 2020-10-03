(KMAland) -- Check out recaps from wins for East Atchison, King City, North Andrew, Norris, Weeping Water, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sterling and more in KMAland Missouri/Nebraska football.
MO: East Atchison 34 Mound City 6
Ian Hedlund had three touchdowns — all in the second half — to lead East Atchison over top-ranked Mound City. Braden Graves added an interception and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
MO: King City 52 Rock Port 32
Parker Muff had 26 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns in leading King City to the victory. Landon Wells picked up 91 yards passing, 33 rushing and one touchdown of each.
Rock Port’s Joey Herron had 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Trey Peshek chipped in 59 yards of his own on the ground.
MO: North Andrew 36 Stanberry 6
Hayden Ecker rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown, Carson Thomas added 51 yards and three offensive scores and Andrew Goff pitched in 65 yards and two touchdowns for North Andrew.
MO: Odessa 28 Maryville 14
Maryville’s Connor Drake had 187 yards passing and two touchdowns, but the Spoofhounds offense managed just 75 yards rushing in the defeat.
NE B-3: Norris 29 Plattsmouth 26
Cooper Hausmann had 259 yards passing and four touchdowns, and James Carnie hauled in three receptions for 70 yards and two scores to lead Norris.
Plattsmouth’s Christian Meneses rushed 39 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
NE C1-1: Fairbury 34 Nebraska City 29
Zane Grizzle had three rushing touchdowns for Fairbury in the victory.
Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson had 249 yards passing and three touchdowns while Braden Thompson had five receptions for 97 yards and a score. Chase Brown picked up three catches for 118 yards and another touchdown.
NE C1-1: Lincoln Christian 42 Falls City 21
Ian Paul led Lincoln Christian with 225 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
NE D1-1: Weeping Water 60 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Hunter Mortimer had 151 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Weeping Water. He also threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns while accounting for five two-point conversions.
Nolan Blevins also had 125 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while pulling in a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Indians.
Cade Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock with 98 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
NE D1-2: Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Freeman 14
Blake Miller led Lourdes Central Catholic with four rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, an interception on defense and five two-point conversion runs.
NE D6-1: Sterling 70 Dorchester 8 (ND)
Sam Boldt led Sterling with 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns while also adding a punt return for a score, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Derek Buss chipped in 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Garrett Hier had 44 yards passing and two scores for the Jets.
FULL KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 34 Mound City 6
King City 52 Rock Port 32
North-West Nodaway 54 DeKalb 8
Southwest Livingston 60 Platte Valley 6
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 56 Stewartsville/Osborn 6
North Andrew 36 Stanberry 6
Worth County 56 Orrick 40
Aibany 52 Schuyler County 14
Pattonsburg 86 Rich Hill 56
Bishop LeBlond 60 Kansas City East Christian 44
Midland Empire Conference
Odessa 28 Maryville 14 (NC)
Savannah 69 Cameron 14
Lafayette 33 Chillicothe 7
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 44 Carrollton 6
Kansas City East 30 Central 22
Nebraska Class B District 3
Norris 29 Plattsmouth 26
Waverly 38 Beatrice 7
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Fairbury 34 Nebraska City 29
Auburn 28 Milford 13
Lincoln Christian 42 Falls City 21
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Malcolm 14
Raymond Central 3 Platteview 0
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Lincoln Lutheran 44 Syracuse 0
Centennial 27 Bishop Neumann 14
Yutan 28 Wilber-Clatonia 14
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Weeping Water 60 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Conestoga 76 Cedar Bluffs 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44 Omaha Brownell Talbot 8
Class D1 District 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Freeman 14
Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) at Humboldt-TRS (0-4, 0-1) ND
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 48 Palmyra 32
Class D2 District 1
Johnson-Brock 64 Omaha Christian Academy 20
Mead 26 Diller-Odell 8
Class D6 District 1
Sterling 70 Dorchester 8 (ND)
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 59 Bellevue East 6
Creighton Prep 24 North Platte 7
Gretna 31 Skutt Catholic 28
Omaha Westside 44 Millard North 14
Millard South 42 Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln East 26 Millard West 25
Lincoln Southeast 31 Papillion-LaVista 12
Grand Island 27 Papillion-LaVista South 26