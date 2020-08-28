(KMAland) -- Rock Port, Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood and Falls City Sacred Heart nabbed wins in the area on Friday night in Missouri and Nebraska.
MO 8-MAN: Rock Port 46 DeKalb 0
Joey Herron had 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Aidan Burke added 55 yards passing, 49 yards rushing and three total offensive scores.
NEB 11-MAN: Nebraska City 36 Schuyler 6
MJ Nelson threw four touchdowns passes for Nebraska City with Riley Wehling and Braden Thompson hauling in two each.
NEB 11-MAN: Ashland-Greenwood 21 Auburn 20
Matthew Schuster had 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown for Ashland-Greenwood, which held Auburn out of the end-zone on a potential go-ahead two-point conversion with just over two minutes left.
Brody Darnell had seven carries for 96 yards and a touchdown and threw for 141 yards and another score to lead Auburn.
NEB 8-MAN: Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Falls City Sacred Heart quarterback Jakob Jordan had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns and 106 yards rushing and four more scores. Del Casteel added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own.
Blake Miller had 209 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 122 yards passing and another score for Lourdes Central Catholic.
Missouri 8-Man
Mound City 50 Platte Valley 0
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 78 Worth County 22
Stewartsville 34 North-West Nodaway 30
North Andrew 50 King City 26
Stanberry 58 Appleton City 18
Pattonsburg 80 Bishop LeBlond 40
Midland Empire Conference
Blair Oaks 51 Maryville 8
Lincoln College Prep 42 Benton 0
Cameron 63 Northeast KC 0
Marshall 21 Chillicothe 7
Harrisonville 28 Lafayette 26
Excelsior Springs 33 Savannah 21
St. Pius X 47 Pembroke Hill 24
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Falls City 28 Platteview 18
Louisville 28 Douglas County West 13
Lincoln Christian 38 Syracuse 0
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Mead 6
Weeping Water 40 Freeman 8
Tri County 44 Johnson County Central 0
Omaha Christian Academy Palmyra
Johnson-Brock 68 Nebraska Lutheran 12
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling 65 Hampton 6
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Ralston 38 Beatrice 27
York 35 Crete 6
Norris 28 Elkhorn 18
Waverly 49 Elkhorn North 0
Raymond Central 21 Fillmore Central 13
Wahoo 40 Columbus Scotus 0
Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 13
Centennial 14 Superior 6
Lincoln Lutheran 24 Omaha Concordia 14
Wilber-Clatonia 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Archbishop Bergan 41 Yutan 13
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Emerson-Hubbard 46 Cedar Bluffs 36
EMF 54 Conestoga 26
Stanton 67 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Southern 44 Humboldt-TRS 20
BDS 56 Diller-Odell 8
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Dorchester 58 Meridian 26
Metro Conference
Millard South 33 Millard North 0
Papillion-LaVistas 40 Papillion-LaVista South 11
Gretna 30 Lincoln Southwest 7