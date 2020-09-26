(KMAland) -- Check out recaps from wins for East Atchison, North Andrew, Maryville, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling and more in KMAland Missouri & Nebraska football action.
MO: East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6
Josh Smith had three rushing and two passing touchdowns with Jarrett Spinnatto coming down with both. Spinnatto added two interceptions on defense while Ian Hedlund chipped in two rushing scores.
MO: North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20
Carson Thomas had 114 yards rushing and two offensive scores, Hayden Ecker added 113 yards and two scores of his own and Brewer Wheeler had a key 76-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
MO: Maryville 27 Cameron 7
Matt Goodridge had a pair of interceptions for Maryville while Connor Weiss had a 26-yard touchdown run for Spoofhounds.
NE C1-1: Milford 22 Nebraska City 20
Milford scored with 11 seconds left to steal the victory in opening district play.
NE C1-1: Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10
Brody Darnell had 106 yards rushing, 76 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Auburn. Connor Clark had 80 yards rushing and 44 receiving for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Dixon picked up 55 yards rushing and a touchdown.
NE C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6
Matthew Schuster had a monster game for undefeated Ashland-Greenwood, finishing with 206 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
NE C2-1: Centennial 33 Syracuse 15
Maj Nisly led Centennial with 96 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Bargen added seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
NE D1-1: Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18
Noah Arent had 54 all-purpose yards, including a 24-yard touchdown run and added a 26-yard pick-six for Elmwood-Murdock.
NE D6-1: Sterling 63 Deshler 18
Sam Boldt led Sterling with 84 yards rushing, 109 yards passing and five total touchdowns in the rout. Trenton Peery chipped in 127 yards rushing and a score.
FULL KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6
Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0
Albany 56 Platte Valley 8
North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20
Stanberry 64 Pattonsburg 30
King City 50 Worth County 44
Archie 62 Bishop LeBlond 6
Orrick 38 Santa Fe 6
Southwest Livingston 60 Stewartsville 8
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 27 Cameron 7
St. Pius X 42 Chillicothe 27
Savannah 11 Central 0 (NC)
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 54 Lafayette County 34
Central St. Michael the Archangel
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth 38 Crete 8
Norris 35 Beatrice 7
Waverly 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Milford 22 Nebraska City 20
Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10
Falls City 55 Fairbury 0
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6
Malcolm 40 Louisville 7
Wahoo 46 Platteview 6
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Centennial 33 Syracuse 15
Yutan 40 Lincoln Lutheran 10
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18
Weeping Water 60 Cedar Bluffs 14
Class D1 District 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Conestoga 8 (ND)
Freeman 30 Palmyra 22
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Johnson-Brock 6
Mead Omaha Christian Academy
Southern 42 Diller-Odell 38 (ND)
Class D6 District 1
Sterling 63 Deshler 18
Pawnee City 39 Meridian 16
Parkview Christian 59 Lewiston 13
Metro Conference
Creighton Prep 29 Millard West 26
Papillion-LaVista South 40 Lincoln Southwest 24
Elkhorn South 41 Papillion-LaVista 17
Gretna 41 Bellevue East 18
Bellevue West 49 Kearney 14
Omaha Westside 42 Grand Island 0