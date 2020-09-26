Brody Darnell, Auburn.jpg
Buy Now

Brody Darnell, Auburn

(KMAland) -- Check out recaps from wins for East Atchison, North Andrew, Maryville, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling and more in KMAland Missouri & Nebraska football action.

MO: East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6 

Josh Smith & Jarrett Spinnatto, East Atchison.jpg
Buy Now

Josh Smith & Jarrett Spinnatto, East Atchison

Josh Smith had three rushing and two passing touchdowns with Jarrett Spinnatto coming down with both. Spinnatto added two interceptions on defense while Ian Hedlund chipped in two rushing scores. 

MO: North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20 

Carson Thomas & Hayden Ecker, North Andrew.jpg
Buy Now

Carson Thomas & Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

Carson Thomas had 114 yards rushing and two offensive scores, Hayden Ecker added 113 yards and two scores of his own and Brewer Wheeler had a key 76-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

MO: Maryville 27 Cameron 7 

Matt Goodridge had a pair of interceptions for Maryville while Connor Weiss had a 26-yard touchdown run for Spoofhounds.

NE C1-1: Milford 22 Nebraska City 20 

Milford scored with 11 seconds left to steal the victory in opening district play.

NE C1-1: Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10 

Brody Darnell had 106 yards rushing, 76 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Auburn. Connor Clark had 80 yards rushing and 44 receiving for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Dixon picked up 55 yards rushing and a touchdown.

NE C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6 

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood

Matthew Schuster had a monster game for undefeated Ashland-Greenwood, finishing with 206 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

NE C2-1: Centennial 33 Syracuse 15 

Maj Nisly & Jake Bargen, Centennial.jpg
Buy Now

Maj Nisly & Jake Bargen, Centennial

Maj Nisly led Centennial with 96 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Bargen added seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. 

NE D1-1: Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18 

Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock.jpg
Buy Now

Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock

Noah Arent had 54 all-purpose yards, including a 24-yard touchdown run and added a 26-yard pick-six for Elmwood-Murdock.

NE D6-1: Sterling 63 Deshler 18 

Sam Boldt, Sterling.jpg
Buy Now

Sam Boldt led Sterling with 84 yards rushing, 109 yards passing and five total touchdowns in the rout. Trenton Peery chipped in 127 yards rushing and a score.

FULL KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD

Missouri 8-Man 

East Atchison 52 Rock Port 6

Mound City 52 North-West Nodaway 14

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49 DeKalb 0

Albany 56 Platte Valley 8

North Andrew 44 North Shelby 20

Stanberry 64 Pattonsburg 30

King City 50 Worth County 44

Archie 62 Bishop LeBlond 6

Orrick 38 Santa Fe 6

Southwest Livingston 60 Stewartsville 8

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 27 Cameron 7

St. Pius X 42 Chillicothe 27

Savannah 11 Central 0 (NC)

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 54 Lafayette County 34

Central St. Michael the Archangel 

Nebraska Class B District 3

Plattsmouth 38 Crete 8

Norris 35 Beatrice 7

Waverly 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 

Milford 22 Nebraska City 20

Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 10

Falls City 55 Fairbury 0

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 21 Raymond Central 6

Malcolm 40 Louisville 7

Wahoo 46 Platteview 6

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Centennial 33 Syracuse 15

Yutan 40 Lincoln Lutheran 10

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock 35 Omaha Brownell Talbot 18

Weeping Water 60 Cedar Bluffs 14

Class D1 District 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Conestoga 8 (ND)

Freeman 30 Palmyra 22

Class D2 District 1 

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Johnson-Brock 6

Mead Omaha Christian Academy

Southern 42 Diller-Odell 38 (ND)

Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 63 Deshler 18

Pawnee City 39 Meridian 16

Parkview Christian 59 Lewiston 13

Metro Conference

Creighton Prep 29 Millard West 26

Papillion-LaVista South 40 Lincoln Southwest 24

Elkhorn South 41 Papillion-LaVista 17

Gretna 41 Bellevue East 18

Bellevue West 49 Kearney 14

Omaha Westside 42 Grand Island 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.