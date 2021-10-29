(KMAland) -- Mound City and North Andrew were winners in Missouri district playoff action on Friday evening.
Brendan Tubbs rushed for 140 yards, Wil Young added 135 yards receiving and two scores and William Rother threw for 135, rushed for 43 and accounted for five total touchdowns to lead Mound City.
8P-4: North Andrew 50 Nodaway Valley 36
Braxton Linville had 106 yards passing, 147 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns to lift North Andrew to the win. Hayden Ecker picked up 124 yards rushing and two scores, and Dawson Eychaner had three receiving scores.
Michael Cook topped Nodaway Valley with 167 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
DeKalb 68 Stewartsville-Osborn 64
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Trenton 28 Brookfield 6
Macon 42 Clark County 6