(KMAland) -- East Atchison, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Stanberry, North Andrew and Maryville were among the winners in Missouri on Friday night.
8-MAN 3: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 53 King City 22
Brody Scroggins had 90 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while Drew Quinlan threw for 89, rushed for 163 and had four total touchdowns.
8-MAN 4: East Atchison 60 Worth County 14
Kaylin Merriweather and Ian Hedlund had three rushing touchdowns each while Josh Smith had two touchdown passes to Braden Graves in the East Atchison win.
8-MAN 4: Stanberry 56 Rock Port 0
Tucker Schieber had 266 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for Stanberry in the victory.
3-8: Maryville 41 Cameron 13
Connor Weiss had 271 yards and three touchdowns while Trey Houchin added 64 yards and two scores on the ground for the Spoofhounds.
MISSOURI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Class 8-Man District 3
North Andrew 44 Pattonsburg 34
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 53 King City 22
Class 8-Man District 4
Stanberry 56 Rock Port 0
East Atchison 60 Worth County 14
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 62 Chillicothe 41
Maryville 41 Cameron 13
Class 4 District 8
Smithville 42 Lafayette 0
Kearney 41 Winnetonka 34
Class 2 District 8
St. Pius X 20 Brookfield 6
Lafayette County 21 Lexington 14