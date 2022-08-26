(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday.
East Atchison 58 Southwest Livingston 0
Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score.
Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20
Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Rock Port in the win.
Platte Valley 52 Mound City 28
Carter Luke rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and Lealand Otto had 76 yards and a score for Platte Valley in the win.
Kane Derr topped Mound City with 118 yards and two scores.
Worth County 60 South Holt 12
Levi Cassavaugh had 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added a 50-yard touchdown reception for Worth County in the win.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Stewartsville-Osborn 54 Nodaway Valley 22
St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry Suspended & will continue Saturday at 10 AM
North Andrew 28 King City 14
Blair Oaks 54 Maryville 42
Maryville’s Derek Quinlin had 302 yards and four touchdowns in the tough defeat.
Other KMAland Missouri 11-Player
Chillicothe 42 Marshall 7
Lincoln College Prep 42 Cameron 0
Savannah 47 California 34
St. Pius X 27 Pembroke Hill 0
Benton 13 Northeast Kansas City 6
Center 54 Lafayette 0