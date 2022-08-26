(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday.

East Atchison 58 Southwest Livingston 0

Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. 

Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20 

Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Rock Port in the win. 

Platte Valley 52 Mound City 28 

Carter Luke rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and Lealand Otto had 76 yards and a score for Platte Valley in the win.

Kane Derr topped Mound City with 118 yards and two scores. 

Worth County 60 South Holt 12 

Levi Cassavaugh had 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added a 50-yard touchdown reception for Worth County in the win.

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player 

Stewartsville-Osborn 54 Nodaway Valley 22

St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry Suspended & will continue Saturday at 10 AM

North Andrew 28 King City 14 

Blair Oaks 54 Maryville 42

Maryville’s Derek Quinlin had 302 yards and four touchdowns in the tough defeat. 

Other KMAland Missouri 11-Player 

Chillicothe 42 Marshall 7

Lincoln College Prep 42 Cameron 0

Savannah 47 California 34

St. Pius X 27 Pembroke Hill 0

Benton 13 Northeast Kansas City 6

Center 54 Lafayette 0

