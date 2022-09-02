(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Platte Valley rolled to 2-0, Maryville bounced back and South Holt, Worth County and North Andrew added wins of their own in KMAland Missouri Football on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 64 Nodaway Valley 6
East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato had six touchdowns on the evening, scoring four times on the ground (2, 30, 27, 20), one time through the air (15) and once on a punt return (45). Blake Simmons had three rushing touchdowns and a passing score for the Wolves.
Platte Valley 54 Rock Port 16
Carter Luke had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jaxon McCrary added three rushing scores and 55 yards of his own to lead Platte Valley.
Phillip Herron topped Rock Port with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Albany 54 Stanberry 32
Stewartsville-Osborn 40 Mound City 12
South Holt 80 Southwest Livingston 42
Worth County 92 St. Joseph Christian 12
North Andrew 64 Bishop LeBlond 36
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville 49 Harrisonville 7
Derek Quinlin threw for 214 yards and five touchdowns while Delton Davis pitched in 73 yards receiving and a score.
Other KMAland Missouri 11-Player
Kirksville 40 Chillicothe 14
Cameron 22 Southeast 6
Savannah 24 East Buchanan 19
Pleasant Hill 63 Lafayette 7
St. Pius X 42 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Central 47 Benton 13