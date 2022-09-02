Jaxon McCrary & Carter Luke, Platte Valley.jpg

Jaxon McCrary & Carter Luke, Platte Valley

(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Platte Valley rolled to 2-0, Maryville bounced back and South Holt, Worth County and North Andrew added wins of their own in KMAland Missouri Football on Friday.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 64 Nodaway Valley 6 

Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison.jpg

Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison

East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato had six touchdowns on the evening, scoring four times on the ground (2, 30, 27, 20), one time through the air (15) and once on a punt return (45). Blake Simmons had three rushing touchdowns and a passing score for the Wolves.

Platte Valley 54 Rock Port 16 

Carter Luke had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jaxon McCrary added three rushing scores and 55 yards of his own to lead Platte Valley. 

Phillip Herron topped Rock Port with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. 

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player

Albany 54 Stanberry 32

Stewartsville-Osborn 40 Mound City 12

South Holt 80 Southwest Livingston 42

Worth County 92 St. Joseph Christian 12

North Andrew 64 Bishop LeBlond 36

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER 

Maryville 49 Harrisonville 7 

Derek Quinlin, Maryville.jpg

Derek Quinlin, Maryville

Derek Quinlin threw for 214 yards and five touchdowns while Delton Davis pitched in 73 yards receiving and a score.

Other KMAland Missouri 11-Player

Kirksville 40 Chillicothe 14

Cameron 22 Southeast 6

Savannah 24 East Buchanan 19

Pleasant Hill 63 Lafayette 7

St. Pius X 42 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Central 47 Benton 13

