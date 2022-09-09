(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Maryville were KMAland Missouri winners on Friday evening.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 46 South Holt 20
Braden Graves scored three second-half touchdowns to break open a tight game. Graves scored on a 15-yard pick six and had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato also had two rushing scores, including runs of 60 and 11.
Platte Valley 52 Nodaway Valley 0
Carter Luke rushed for 198 yards and five touchdowns while Aydan Blackford had a passing touchdown for Platte Valley in the win. Trevor Weir had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 14
Albany 60 Mound City 0
Worth County 64 Bishop LeBlond 12
King City 42 Stanberry 28
North Andrew 68 Pattonsburg 24
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 45 Chillicothe 14
Derek Quinlin threw a pair of touchdown passes to Wyatt Garner and a 50-yard touchdown to Cooper Loe, who also had a rushing touchdown and led the Maryville defense with six tackles.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Benton 44 Lafayette 13
St. Pius X 45 Cameron 6
Savannah 29 Kirksville 0