PlayerOfTheNight4.jpg

(KMAland) -- Blake Simmons earned KMA hardware in a rout while Platte Valley, Rock Port, Mound City and Stanberry were other KMAland Missouri winners on Friday night.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison 72 DeKalb 0 

Blake Simmons scored five first-half touchdowns for East Atchison, finishing with two touchdown tosses and three rushing scores for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato added three touchdowns of his own in the win.

Platte Valley 46 South Holt 6 

Jaxon McCrary & Carter Luke, Platte Valley.jpg

Jaxon McCrary & Carter Luke, Platte Valley

Carter Luke had 72 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Aydan Blackford and Jaxon McCrary both had touchdowns of their own in the Platte Valley win.

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player

Rock Port 58 Nodaway Valley 18

Mound City 68 Southwest Livingston 44

Stanberry 72 Knox County 38

Albany 36 Worth County 34

North Andrew 1 Northland Christian 0 FORFEIT

Bishop LeBlond 66 St. Joseph Christian 12

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

St. Pius X 34 Maryville 27

Chillicothe 42 Cameron 0

Savannah 69 Lafayette 0

Benton 63 Central (Kansas City) 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.