(KMAland) -- Blake Simmons earned KMA hardware in a rout while Platte Valley, Rock Port, Mound City and Stanberry were other KMAland Missouri winners on Friday night.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 72 DeKalb 0
Blake Simmons scored five first-half touchdowns for East Atchison, finishing with two touchdown tosses and three rushing scores for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato added three touchdowns of his own in the win.
Platte Valley 46 South Holt 6
Carter Luke had 72 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Aydan Blackford and Jaxon McCrary both had touchdowns of their own in the Platte Valley win.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 58 Nodaway Valley 18
Mound City 68 Southwest Livingston 44
Stanberry 72 Knox County 38
Albany 36 Worth County 34
North Andrew 1 Northland Christian 0 FORFEIT
Bishop LeBlond 66 St. Joseph Christian 12
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 34 Maryville 27
Chillicothe 42 Cameron 0
Savannah 69 Lafayette 0
Benton 63 Central (Kansas City) 0