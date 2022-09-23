Michael Cook & Clay Hanson, Nodaway Valley.jpg

Michael Cook & Clay Hanson, Nodaway Valley

(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their first game, Albany won a classic over Platte Valley, Worth County bounced back and Maryville grabbed a shutout in KMAland Missouri action on Friday.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12 

Michael Cook had 164 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding one receiving touchdown and 36 yards. Clay Hanson pitched in 68 yards and a touchdown rushing, and he finished with is tackles, one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense.

Cole Gillenwater topped Mound City with 80 yards rushing and 20 yards passing. Nick Ivey chipped in 41 yards rushing for the Panthers.

Albany 36 Platte Valley 34 

Kemper Cline, Albany

Kemper Cline threw for 167 yards, rushed for 65 and had four total offensive touchdowns to lift Albany, which made a goal-line stop to preserve the win.

Worth County 42 King City 8 

Tyler New, Worth County

Tyler New threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing and one receiving score for the Tigers.

Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player

South Holt 64 DeKalb 30

North Andrew 86 St. Joseph Christian 20

Stanberry 84 Pattonsburg 48

Archie 56 Bishop LeBlond 28

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 49 Cameron 0 

Derek Quinlin, Maryville

Derek Quinlin threw for 126 yards, rushed for 36 and had two offensive touchdowns for Maryville in the win.

Other Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 54 Benton 22

Chillicothe 29 St. Pius X 20

Sarcoxie 18 Lafayette 7 (NC)

