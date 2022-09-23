(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their first game, Albany won a classic over Platte Valley, Worth County bounced back and Maryville grabbed a shutout in KMAland Missouri action on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12
Michael Cook had 164 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding one receiving touchdown and 36 yards. Clay Hanson pitched in 68 yards and a touchdown rushing, and he finished with is tackles, one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Cole Gillenwater topped Mound City with 80 yards rushing and 20 yards passing. Nick Ivey chipped in 41 yards rushing for the Panthers.
Albany 36 Platte Valley 34
Kemper Cline threw for 167 yards, rushed for 65 and had four total offensive touchdowns to lift Albany, which made a goal-line stop to preserve the win.
Worth County 42 King City 8
Tyler New threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing and one receiving score for the Tigers.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
South Holt 64 DeKalb 30
North Andrew 86 St. Joseph Christian 20
Stanberry 84 Pattonsburg 48
Archie 56 Bishop LeBlond 28
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 49 Cameron 0
Derek Quinlin threw for 126 yards, rushed for 36 and had two offensive touchdowns for Maryville in the win.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 54 Benton 22
Chillicothe 29 St. Pius X 20
Sarcoxie 18 Lafayette 7 (NC)