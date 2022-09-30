(KMAland) -- East Atchison and North Andrew rolled to wins while Maryville grabbed another at the Hound Pound in KMAland Missouri action on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 60 Mound City 6
Jarrett Spinnato had four rushing touchdowns to lead East Atchison in the win.
King City 72 Rock Port 36
Ty Mooney rushed for 313 yards and two touchdowns on just 23 carries while Zeke Fisher added 123 yards and two touchdowns. Ryder Sample also had 65 yards and three touchdowns, as King City rushed for 518 yards.
North Andrew 54 Stanberry 6
Braxon Linville had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 70 yards and two more scores to lead North Andrew. Hayden Ecker added 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own for the Cardinals.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Nodaway Valley 70 DeKalb 34
South Holt 76 Stewartsville-Osborn 56
Platte Valley 66 Southwest Livingston 20
Worth County 76 Knox County 24
Bishop LeBlond 68 Kansas City East Christian 56
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 55 Benton 7
Maryville scored the final 55 points in the win. Derek Quinlin threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns while Cooper Loe had eight carries for 49 yards and scored three times. Drew Burns added 111 yards on just eight carries of his own.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 41 Cameron 6
Chillicothe 42 Lafayette 7
St. James Academy (Kan.) 49 St. Pius X 14