(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 50 Stewartsville-Osborn 0
East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.
Worth County 82 Pattonsburg 12
Levi Cassavaugh had 212 yards rushing and five touchdowns while Braxton Hightshoe had a kick return for a touchdown and two rushing scores to lead Worth County. Tyler New added 110 yards passing and four offensive touchdowns.
North Andrew 58 Albany 42
Braxon Linville had 131 yards rushing, 149 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns for North Andrew in the win.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Rock Port 56 Southwest Livingston 22
South Holt 40 Mound City 14
Bishop LeBlond 80 Nodaway Valley 18
Platte Valley 38 DeKalb 12
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X 30 Benton 6
Cameron 50 Lafayette 6
Savannah 21 Chillicothe 7