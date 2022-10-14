(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20
Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score in leading East Atchison to the win.
Tucker Schieber had a pair of touchdowns for Stanberry.
Rock Port 30 South Holt 28
Micah Makings had 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added a 68-yard scoring pass for Rock Port in the tight win.
Platte Valley 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 24
Aydan Blackford topped Platte Valley with two passing scores and a rushing touchdown. Jaxson McCrary also had two rushing touchdowns.
North Andrew 56 Worth County 48
Hayden Ecker had 297 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground. He also added 29 yards receiving and a touchdown for North Andrew.
Nodaway Valley 50 Southwest Livingston 12
Michael Cook finished with 62 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Nodaway Valley in the victory. Cook added 54 yards receiving and a touchdown while picking up seven tackles, a forced fumble and 71 return yards.
Other KMAland Missouri 8-Player
Mound City 68 DeKalb 40
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 39 Savannah 20
Cooper Loe had three rushing touchdowns, Derek Quinlin added two passing scores and Caden Stoecklein had a rushing and receiving score for Maryville.
Other Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 28 Benton 19
St. Pius X 40 Lafayette 0
Odessa 36 Chillicothe 35