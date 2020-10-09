PlayerOfTheNightweek7.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Winning recaps in Missouri/Nebraska for East Atchison, SHNH, North Andrew, Maryville, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson-Brock and Sterling.

MO: East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6 

Josh Smith, Kaylin Merriweather, Braden Graves, Jarrett Spinnatto.jpg
Buy Now

Josh Smith, Kaylin Merriweather, Braden Graves, Jarrett Spinnatto

Kaylin Merriweather had four touchdown runs to lead East Atchison in the victory. Josh Smith added two touchdown passes while Jarrett Spinnatto had a 45-yard pick six to go with a receiving touchdown. 

MO: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24

Brody Scroggins had 197 yards and three touchdowns rushing for South Holt/Nodaway-Holt while Drew Quinlan added 48 yards passing, 34 yards rushing and five total touchdowns. 

Scroggins was named the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night.

MO: North Andrew 50 Albany 46 

Carson Thomas, North Andrew.jpg
Buy Now

Carson Thomas, North Andrew

Carson Thomas had 224 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns to lead North Andrew. Hayden Ecker added 60 yards rushing, a receiving touchdown and a kick return for a score.

MO: Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10 

Caleb Kriezinger, Maryville.jpg
Buy Now

Caleb Kriezinger, Maryville

Caleb Kriezinger had a 100-yard interception for a touchdown and a 16-yard receiving score to lead Maryville.

NE B-3: Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0 

Zane Schawang had a 47-yard touchdown rush and a 93-yard scoop and score for Waverly in the dominant win.

NE C1-1: Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15 

Ryan Dixon, Auburn.jpg
Buy Now

Ryan Dixon, Auburn

Ryan Dixon threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-7 passing to lead Auburn. Dixon also had a rushing touchdown and forced a fumble on defense.

MJ Nelson led Nebraska City with 117 yards passing and two touchdowns.

NE C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22 

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood

Matthew Schuster had another big game for Ashland-Greenwood, rushing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Cale Jaobson adde 68 yards passing and a touchdown and also rushed for 120 yards and another score.

NE D2-1: Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14 

Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock.jpg
Buy Now

Jalen Behrends, Johnson-Brock

Sloan Pelican threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while Jalen Behrends rushed for 173 yards and four scores to lead Johnson-Brock. Nic Parriott had 130 yards receiving for the Eagles.

NE D6-1: Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16 

Derek Buss led Sterling with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Sam Boldt added 63 yards rushing, seven yards passing and three total offensive scores.

KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD 

Missouri 8-Man  

East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6

Bishop LeBlond 36 North-West Nodaway 14

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24

Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 50

North Andrew 50 Albany 46

Stanberry 36 North Shelby 34 — OT

Orrick 55 Santa Fe 26

King City 52 Schuyler County 0

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10

Cameron 34 Lafayette 33

St. Pius X 47 Benton 7

Savannah 37 Chillicothe 8

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond 46 Holden 7

Nebraska Class B District 3

Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0

Norris 47 Crete 8

Beatrice 33 Seward 28 (ND)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 

Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15

Milford 28 Falls City 21

Lincoln Christian 38 Fairbury 8

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22

Louisville 41 Platteview 22

Malcolm 14 Raymond Central 6

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Yutan 42 Syracuse 0 

Bishop Neumann 19 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Centennial 21

Nebraska Class D1 District 1  

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Conestoga 8

Mead 54 Cedar Bluffs 20

Nebraska Class D1 District 2

Johnson County Central 58 Humboldt-TRS 36

Class D2 District 1 

Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14

Class D6 District 1 

Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16

Deshler 53 Lewiston 19

McCool Junction 65 Meridian 0 

Metro Conference

Lincoln Southeast 49 Bellevue East 16

Bellevue West 42 Millard West 7

Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 0

Elkhorn South 35 Gretna 10

Millard North 38 Grand Island 35 — 2 OT

Omaha Westside 52 Norfolk 3

Lincoln Southwest 25 Papilliion-LaVista 14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.