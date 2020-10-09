(KMAland) -- Winning recaps in Missouri/Nebraska for East Atchison, SHNH, North Andrew, Maryville, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson-Brock and Sterling.
MO: East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6
Kaylin Merriweather had four touchdown runs to lead East Atchison in the victory. Josh Smith added two touchdown passes while Jarrett Spinnatto had a 45-yard pick six to go with a receiving touchdown.
MO: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24
Brody Scroggins had 197 yards and three touchdowns rushing for South Holt/Nodaway-Holt while Drew Quinlan added 48 yards passing, 34 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.
Scroggins was named the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night.
MO: North Andrew 50 Albany 46
Carson Thomas had 224 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns to lead North Andrew. Hayden Ecker added 60 yards rushing, a receiving touchdown and a kick return for a score.
MO: Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10
Caleb Kriezinger had a 100-yard interception for a touchdown and a 16-yard receiving score to lead Maryville.
NE B-3: Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0
Zane Schawang had a 47-yard touchdown rush and a 93-yard scoop and score for Waverly in the dominant win.
NE C1-1: Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15
Ryan Dixon threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-7 passing to lead Auburn. Dixon also had a rushing touchdown and forced a fumble on defense.
MJ Nelson led Nebraska City with 117 yards passing and two touchdowns.
NE C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22
Matthew Schuster had another big game for Ashland-Greenwood, rushing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Cale Jaobson adde 68 yards passing and a touchdown and also rushed for 120 yards and another score.
NE D2-1: Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14
Sloan Pelican threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns while Jalen Behrends rushed for 173 yards and four scores to lead Johnson-Brock. Nic Parriott had 130 yards receiving for the Eagles.
NE D6-1: Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16
Derek Buss led Sterling with 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Sam Boldt added 63 yards rushing, seven yards passing and three total offensive scores.
KMALAND MISSOURI/NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison 52 Stewartsville 6
Bishop LeBlond 36 North-West Nodaway 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 Mound City 24
Platte Valley 52 DeKalb 50
North Andrew 50 Albany 46
Stanberry 36 North Shelby 34 — OT
Orrick 55 Santa Fe 26
King City 52 Schuyler County 0
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 49 Lincoln College Prep 10
Cameron 34 Lafayette 33
St. Pius X 47 Benton 7
Savannah 37 Chillicothe 8
Class 3 District 8
Richmond 46 Holden 7
Nebraska Class B District 3
Waverly 36 Plattsmouth 0
Norris 47 Crete 8
Beatrice 33 Seward 28 (ND)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Auburn 56 Nebraska City 15
Milford 28 Falls City 21
Lincoln Christian 38 Fairbury 8
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Wahoo 22
Louisville 41 Platteview 22
Malcolm 14 Raymond Central 6
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Yutan 42 Syracuse 0
Bishop Neumann 19 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Centennial 21
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Conestoga 8
Mead 54 Cedar Bluffs 20
Nebraska Class D1 District 2
Johnson County Central 58 Humboldt-TRS 36
Class D2 District 1
Johnson-Brock 50 Diller-Odell 14
Class D6 District 1
Sterling 59 Pawnee City 16
Deshler 53 Lewiston 19
McCool Junction 65 Meridian 0
Metro Conference
Lincoln Southeast 49 Bellevue East 16
Bellevue West 42 Millard West 7
Creighton Prep 68 Lincoln Northeast 0
Elkhorn South 35 Gretna 10
Millard North 38 Grand Island 35 — 2 OT
Omaha Westside 52 Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southwest 25 Papilliion-LaVista 14