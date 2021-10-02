(KMAland) -- Nebraska City bounced back, and Weeping Water held off Elmwood-Murdock in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.
C1-1: Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6
Bayler Poston had 172 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go with 72 yards receiving and another score for Nebraska City. MJ Nelson added a 90-yard kickoff return, 143 yards passing and two more touchdowns, and Eddie Gonzalez was perfect on kicks with five extra points and a 27-yard field goal.
D1-1: Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Hunter Mortimer had 30 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Keegan McDonald added 76 yards and three scores of his own to lift Weeping Water.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier added 115 yards rushing and a 60-yard touchdown reception in the defeat. Reid Fletcher threw for 285 yards and four offensive touchdowns.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores from Friday below.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 28 Norris 21
Waverly 56 Beatrice 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6
Milford 15 Auburn 14
Lincoln Christian 55 Falls City 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Malcolm 0
Wahoo 52 Louisville 7
Platteview 34 Raymond Central 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran 41 Syracuse 7
Bishop Neumann 23 Centennial 21
Yutan 42 Wilber-Clatonia 35
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Conestoga 76 Cedar Bluffs 15
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 46
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Freeman 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 68 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Mead 56 Diller-Odell 22
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City 50 Deshler 6
Meridian 27 Lewiston 26
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Gross Catholic 47 Crete 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-1 D1-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart 76 Humboldt-TRS 22
Sterling 60 Dorchester 16