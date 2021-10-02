Keegan McDonald & Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water.jpg

Keegan McDonald & Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City bounced back, and Weeping Water held off Elmwood-Murdock in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.

C1-1: Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6 

Eddie Gonzalez, MJ Nelson, Bayler Poston.jpg

Eddie Gonzalez, MJ Nelson, Bayler Poston

Bayler Poston had 172 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go with 72 yards receiving and another score for Nebraska City. MJ Nelson added a 90-yard kickoff return, 143 yards passing and two more touchdowns, and Eddie Gonzalez was perfect on kicks with five extra points and a 27-yard field goal.

D1-1: Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32 

Hunter Mortimer had 30 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Keegan McDonald added 76 yards and three scores of his own to lift Weeping Water.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier added 115 yards rushing and a 60-yard touchdown reception in the defeat. Reid Fletcher threw for 285 yards and four offensive touchdowns.

View all KMAland Nebraska scores from Friday below.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 28 Norris 21

Waverly 56 Beatrice 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Nebraska City 38 Fairbury 6

Milford 15 Auburn 14

Lincoln Christian 55 Falls City 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Malcolm 0

Wahoo 52 Louisville 7 

Platteview 34 Raymond Central 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Lincoln Lutheran 41 Syracuse 7 

Bishop Neumann 23 Centennial 21

Yutan 42 Wilber-Clatonia 35

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Weeping Water 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32

Conestoga 76 Cedar Bluffs 15

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Palmyra 70 Johnson County Central 46

Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Freeman 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 68 Omaha Christian Academy 6

Mead 56 Diller-Odell 22

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Pawnee City 50 Deshler 6

Meridian 27 Lewiston 26

KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT 

Gross Catholic 47 Crete 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-1 D1-1)

Falls City Sacred Heart 76 Humboldt-TRS 22

Sterling 60 Dorchester 16

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.