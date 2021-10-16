(KMAland) -- Nebraska City put up over 500 yards of total offense in a win over Falls City in KMAland Nebraska action on Friday.
Nebraska City 57 Falls City 28
Bayler Poston rushed for 199 yards and had three touchdowns while Brandon Thompson posted 211 yards receiving for Nebraska City in the win. MJ Nelson added three touchdown passes as the Pioneers racked up 501 total yards.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 20
Waverly 48 Crete 14
Norris 43 Lincoln Pius X 22 (ND)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 67 Fairbury 12
Milford 46 Lincoln Christian 20
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Louisville 13
Wahoo 31 Raymond Central 6
Malcolm 28 Platteview 12
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia (4-3, 0-3) at Syracuse (0-7, 0-3)
Yutan 19 Bishop Neumann 14
Lincoln Lutheran 28 Centennial 21
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 52 Mead 20
Omaha Christian Academy 84 Walthill 28 (ND)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling def. Lewiston via forfeit
Deshler 31 Meridian 23
Red Cloud 41 Pawnee City 32 (ND)