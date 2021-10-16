Bayler Poston, Nebraska City.jpg

Bayler Poston, Nebraska City

 Photo: Kirt Manion

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City put up over 500 yards of total offense in a win over Falls City in KMAland Nebraska action on Friday. 

Nebraska City 57 Falls City 28 

Bayler Poston rushed for 199 yards and had three touchdowns while Brandon Thompson posted 211 yards receiving for Nebraska City in the win. MJ Nelson added three touchdown passes as the Pioneers racked up 501 total yards.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 35 Beatrice 20

Waverly 48 Crete 14

Norris 43 Lincoln Pius X 22 (ND)

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Auburn 67 Fairbury 12

Milford 46 Lincoln Christian 20

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Louisville 13

Wahoo 31 Raymond Central 6

Malcolm 28 Platteview 12

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Wilber-Clatonia (4-3, 0-3) at Syracuse (0-7, 0-3)

Yutan 19 Bishop Neumann 14

Lincoln Lutheran 28 Centennial 21

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 52 Mead 20

Omaha Christian Academy 84 Walthill 28 (ND)

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Sterling def. Lewiston via forfeit

Deshler 31 Meridian 23

Red Cloud 41 Pawnee City 32 (ND)

