(KMAland) -- State-ranked wins for Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Sterling highlighted the night in KMAland Nebraska football.
B-3: Plattsmouth 21 Waverly 14
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
C1-1: Auburn 41 Nebraska City 14
Ryan Dixon had 134 yards rushing for Auburn in the victory. The Bulldogs finished with 333 as a team.
MJ Nelson rushed for 115 for Nebraska City in the loss.
C1-2: Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 12
Carter Washburn had two interceptions, including a pick six, to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Washburn also added three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Dane Jacobsen threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
6M-1: Sterling 38 Pawnee City 28
Trenton Peery rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns while Andrew Richardson added a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch for Sterling in the win.
Andy Maloney had 126 yards rushing, 65 yards receiving and one touchdown of each for Pawnee City.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores from Friday night below.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 21 Waverly 14
Norris 48 Crete 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 41 Nebraska City 14
Milford 68 Falls City 0
Lincoln Christian 57 Fairbury 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 12
Platteview 43 Louisville 35
Malcolm 35 Raymond Central 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Yutan 67 Syracuse 16
Lincoln Lutheran 30 Bishop Neumann 17
Centennial 35 Wilber-Clatonia 25
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Elmwood-Murdock 52 Conestoga 8
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Johnson County Central 6
Palmyra 58 Humboldt-TRS 22
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 77 Diller-Odell 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Omaha Christian Academy 14
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling 38 Pawnee City 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Seward 28 Beatrice 26
Mead 62 Cedar Bluffs 27
Tri County 40 Freeman 0
McCool Junction 74 Meridian 26