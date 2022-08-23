(KMAland) -- Falls City won twice while Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood, Cass and Auburn were other KMAland Nebraska softball winners on Tuesday night. Check out the complete rundown below.
Nebraska City 10 Ralston 2
Nebraska City exploded for eight runs in the second on their way to the win. Emilee Marth went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, and Emerson Becker had two hits and three RBI. Lexi Southard and Sydnee Nickels also had two hits and drove in two each, and Bianca Hoy finished with two hits and an RBI. Becker struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
Ashland-Greenwood 15 Platteview 0
Sophie Dill went 2-for-3, hit a home run, drove in four and scored twice to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the shutout win. Kealie Riecken tossed four one-hit innings and struck out five, and Joslyn Sargent tallied three hits. Reese Fisher and Paige Comstock had two hits and three RBI each, and Ellie Milburn finished with two hits and three runs for the Bluejays.
Omaha Mercy 11 Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth had just one hit in the game, getting a double from Aimee Dasher, who scored the only run of the game for the Blue Devils.
Omaha Mercy 5 Cass 2
Elizabeth Harvey and Emory Trofholz had two hits each for Cass while Hannah Bogarz doubled and drove in a run in the loss. Ella Aaberg threw four innings and struck out two to take the tough loss.
Falls City 19 Wilber-Clatonia 2
Madi Jones had a big night for the Tigers with three hits, including a home run, and drove in three while also scoring three times. Hannah Collier posted two triples, five RBI and four runs, and Kacy Brewer added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Jordan and Mataya Wilcox both had one hit and two RBI apiece behind Elyse Poppe and Clara Feighner, which combined to give up just two runs in three innings.
Falls City 8 Auburn 3
Falls City put together a seven-run fourth inning to grab the win. Kacy Brewer and Clara Feighner both hit home runs, had two hits apiece and drove in two runs each for Falls City. Mataya Wilcox also had two hits and two RBI, and Elyse Poppe and Hannah Collier pitched in two hits each. Brewer went four innings for the Tigers to get the win.
Cailyn Erickson had three hits, and Ella Matteen pitched in two hits and an RBI for Auburn.
Auburn 8 Wilber-Clatonia 7
Ella Matteen provided a walk-off double to win it for Auburn, which came back from an early six-run deficit. Matteen also hit a home run and drove in three, and Dakota Maher and Addie Darnell had three hits each, combining to drive in three and score six. Matteen threw the final 4 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs to get the win.
Milford 14 Syracuse 0
Milford turned a 4-0 game into a rout with a 10-run fourth inning. Syracuse had four hits, including one each from Aliza Haag, Kathleen Donovan, Margaret Donovan and Mayson Sprague.
Other Scores
Cass 9 Plattsmouth 7