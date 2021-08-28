(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic picked up a big win over Sacred Heart, Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn in a thriller and Nebraska City rolled in KMAland Nebraska football action on Friday.
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sacred Heart 42
Blake Miller had 237 yards passing and four touchdowns while also rushing for 130 and two more scores to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Joe Kearney added 67 yards rushing, 67 yards receiving, one offensive touchdown and 17 tackles on defense. Beau Lee also had 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Knights.
Sacred Heart’s Jakob Jordan accounted for five offensive touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two.
Platteview 35 Falls City 14
Cael Wichman finished with 207 yards rushing, and Jared Kuhl pitched in 79 yards rushing, 149 yards passing and five total offensive touchdowns for Platteview.
Nebraska City 47 Schuyler 0
Nebraska City had 268 yards rushing in the first half with Bayler Poston scoring on a pair of long runs.
Ashland-Greenwood 17 Auburn 16
Ashland-Greenwood came back from down 13 and scored 14 fourth quarter points to pick up the thrilling win. Dane Jacobsen had 151 yards passing and a touchdown, and Logan Sobota had a rushing touchdown and broke up a potential game-winning pass in the end zone.
Ryan Dixon led Auburn with 72 yards rushing and 111 yards passing.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54 Conestoga 6
Palmyra 58 Omaha Christian Academy 0
Weeping Water 44 Freeman 38
Tri County 36 Johnson County Central 18
Elmwood-Murdock 74 Mead 50
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs
Stanton 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0
Southern at Humboldt-TRS
BDS 34 Diller-Odell 20
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 28 Blair 7
Douglas County West 20 Louisville 7
Lincoln Christian 35 Syracuse 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Beatrice 47 Ralston 27
York 28 Crete 27 — OT
Elkhorn North 20 Norris 18
Minden 49 Fairbury 8
Milford 14 Malcolm 7
Raymond Central Fillmore Central
Columbus Scotus 31 Wahoo 14
Aquinas Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 0
Centennial 34 Superior 6
Lincoln Lutheran 68 Omaha Concordia 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 34 Wilber-Clatonia 20
Archbishop Bergan 35 Yutan 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 61 Hampton 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 59 Deshler 19
Meridian 46 Dorchester 28