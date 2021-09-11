MJ Nelson, Nebraska City.jpg

MJ Nelson, Nebraska City

 Photo: Kirt Manion

(KMAland) -- Auburn, Nebraska City and Lourdes Central Catholic all picked up wins in KMAland Nebraska football action in week three. 

11P: Auburn 35 Platteview 20 

Ryan Dixon, Auburn.jpg

Ryan Dixon, Auburn

Ryan Dixon threw for 86 yards, rushed for 103 and scored a pair of touchdowns for Auburn in handing Platteview their first loss.

11P: Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14 

MJ Nelson scored touchdowns on a 43-yard run, a 76-yard toss, a 39-yard pass, a 35-yard scoop and score and a 92-yard kickoff return to lift Nebraska City.

8P: Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8 

Blake Miller & Joe Kearney, Lourdes Central Catholic.jpg

Blake Miller & Joe Kearney, Lourdes Central Catholic

Blake Miller threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 108 and two scores to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Joe Kearney was his top target with six receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a punt return for a touchdown. 

Sloan Pelican led Johnson-Brock with 49 yards rushing.

View the KMAland Nebraska football scores from week three below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 42 Elkhorn North 17

Auburn 35 Platteview 20

Malcolm 43 Falls City 6

Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14

Ashland-Greenwood 38 Arlington 0

Louisville 41 Syracuse 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER  

Palmyra 54 Conestoga 8

Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 50

Weeping Water 60 Johnson County Central 44

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 52 BDS 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sterling (2-0)

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS

Beatrice 21 Blair 14

Seward 46 Crete 31

Bennington 35 Norris 21

Elkhorn 14 Waverly 13

Sutton 45 Fairbury 7

Fort Calhoun 28 Lincoln Christian 19 

Milford 54 Fillmore Central 7

Raymond Central 54 Schuyler 8

Wahoo 21 Boys Town 12

Bishop Neumann 28 Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Centennial 42 Grand Island Central Catholic 27 

Wilber-Clatonia 34 Superior 14

Yutan 40 Ponca 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS  

Nebraska Lutheran 54 Cedar Bluffs 28

Omaha Brownell Talbot 52 Omaha Christian Academy 30

Freeman 50 Southern 12

Thayer Central 60 Humboldt-TRS 26

Lawrence-Nelson 46 Diller-Odell 26 

Osceola 60 Mead 42

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Lewiston 63 Dorchester 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 50 Meridian 15

Pawnee City 72 McCool Junction 44

