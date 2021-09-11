(KMAland) -- Auburn, Nebraska City and Lourdes Central Catholic all picked up wins in KMAland Nebraska football action in week three.
11P: Auburn 35 Platteview 20
Ryan Dixon threw for 86 yards, rushed for 103 and scored a pair of touchdowns for Auburn in handing Platteview their first loss.
11P: Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14
MJ Nelson scored touchdowns on a 43-yard run, a 76-yard toss, a 39-yard pass, a 35-yard scoop and score and a 92-yard kickoff return to lift Nebraska City.
8P: Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8
Blake Miller threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 108 and two scores to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Joe Kearney was his top target with six receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a punt return for a touchdown.
Sloan Pelican led Johnson-Brock with 49 yards rushing.
View the KMAland Nebraska football scores from week three below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 42 Elkhorn North 17
Auburn 35 Platteview 20
Malcolm 43 Falls City 6
Nebraska City 61 Omaha Concordia 14
Ashland-Greenwood 38 Arlington 0
Louisville 41 Syracuse 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Palmyra 54 Conestoga 8
Tri County 56 Elmwood-Murdock 50
Weeping Water 60 Johnson County Central 44
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Johnson-Brock 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 52 BDS 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sterling (2-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 21 Blair 14
Seward 46 Crete 31
Bennington 35 Norris 21
Elkhorn 14 Waverly 13
Sutton 45 Fairbury 7
Fort Calhoun 28 Lincoln Christian 19
Milford 54 Fillmore Central 7
Raymond Central 54 Schuyler 8
Wahoo 21 Boys Town 12
Bishop Neumann 28 Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Centennial 42 Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Wilber-Clatonia 34 Superior 14
Yutan 40 Ponca 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Nebraska Lutheran 54 Cedar Bluffs 28
Omaha Brownell Talbot 52 Omaha Christian Academy 30
Freeman 50 Southern 12
Thayer Central 60 Humboldt-TRS 26
Lawrence-Nelson 46 Diller-Odell 26
Osceola 60 Mead 42
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lewiston 63 Dorchester 24
Wilcox-Hildreth 50 Meridian 15
Pawnee City 72 McCool Junction 44