(KMAland) -- Big nights for Christian Meneses & Sam Ahl in wins, Ashland-Greenwood grabs a big win, Lourdes stays undefeated and more from KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.
Plattsmouth 47 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Christian Meneses led Plattsmouth with 20 carries for 326 yards to lead Plattsmouth.
Louisville 57 Falls City 38
Sam Ahl led Louisville with 260 yards rushing and five touchdowns, as the Lions had 509 yards on the ground.
Carson Simon topped Falls City with 136 yards rushing, 122 passing and three total touchdowns.
Platteview 38 Nebraska City 22
Jared Kuhl had 190 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns to lead the Platteview offense.
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wayne 11
Nathan Upton carried 18 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the win.
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Palmyra 26
Blake Miller had 141 yards rushing, 152 passing and seven total offensive touchdowns for the Knights. Joe Kearney added 51 yards rushing and two scores, and Beau Lee added 84 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores from Friday below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 47 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Auburn 27 Douglas County West 6
Louisville 57 Falls City 38
Platteview 38 Nebraska City 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wayne 11
Superior 35 Syracuse 10
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 58 Conestoga 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 36 Cedar Bluffs 8
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Palmyra 26
Freeman 72 Humboldt-TRS 36
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Mead 12
Diller-Odell 48 Omaha Christian Academy 30
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Elmwood-Murdock 64 East Butler 34
Thayer Central 20 Johnson County Central 6
Johnson-Brock 54 Doniphan West 28
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 41 Elkhorn North 40 — OT
Crete 56 Lexington 28
Norris 44 Roncalli Catholic 0
Waverly 41 Northwest 34
Fairbury 28 Fillmore Central 7
Columbus Lakeview 49 Lincoln Christian 8
Milford 28 Wahoo 27
Centennial 10 Malcolm 7
Fort Calhoun 45 Raymond Central 35
Bishop Neumann 28 Tekamah-Herman 6
Lincoln Lutheran 14 Sutton 13
Wilber-Clatonia 46 Sandy Creek 14
Yutan 26 BRLD 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Spalding Academy 62 Deshler 14
Lewiston 82 Heartland Lutheran 30
St. Edward 52 Meridian 22
Parkview Christian 54 Pawnee City 36