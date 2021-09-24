(KMAland) -- Christian Meneses won some KMA hardware, Sacred Heart took a top 10 battle with Johnson-Brock and Blake Miller tied a school record in another Lourdes Central Catholic win in KMAland Nebraska.
B-3: Plattsmouth 55 Crete 0
Christian Meneses had 16 carries for 156 yards and five touchdowns to win the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night.
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Johnson-Brock 20
Jakob Jordan completed 9-of-10 passes for 60 yards and rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Irish. Tyler Catlin grabbed 11 receptions and a touchdown.
Caleb Fossenbarger topped Johnson-Brock with 227 yards passing, 24 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, and Nic Parriott added seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
ND: Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Conestoga 28
Blake Miller had six touchdown passes in the first half to tie a school record for Lourdes Central Catholic. Miller had 218 yards passing and 73 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground for the Knights. Aidan Aldana posted 105 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and Beau Lee (70 yards receiving, 2 TD) and Joe Kearney (54 yards receiving, 2 TD) combined on 124 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 55 Crete 0
Beatrice 35 Norris 21
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Milford 56 Nebraska City 28
Auburn 50 Lincoln Christian 7
Falls City 28 Fairbury 20
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Raymond Central 7
Malcolm 28 Louisville 14
Wahoo 22 Platteview 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Centennial 42 Syracuse 12
Bishop Neumann 24 Wilber-Clatonia 14
Yutan 30 Lincoln Lutheran 13
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 52 Cedar Bluffs 6
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell Talbot (Forfeit)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Freeman 30 Palmyra 22
Johnson County Central 66 Humboldt-TRS 30
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 36 Johnson-Brock 20
Mead 58 Omaha Christian Academy 16
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City 77 Meridian 29
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Waverly 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Lourdes Central Catholic 66 Conestoga 28
Southern (0-4) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 1-0 D2-1)
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston (forfeit)