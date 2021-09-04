(KMAland) -- Christian Meneses ran wild in a Plattsmouth win, Nebraska City took down Louisville, Weeping Water held off Tri County and Lourdes Central Catholic nabbed another impressive win in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.
Christian Meneses had 26 carries for 287 yards and five touchdowns to lead Plattsmouth. Nate Kramer threw for 58 yards, rushed for 20 and had a touchdown of each for the Blue Devils.
Bayler Poston went for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries while MJ Nelson added 182 yards and two scores on the ground for the Pioneers. Braden Thompson added a touchdown reception and an interception.
Louisville’s Harrison Klein posted 154 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Sammy Ahl pitched in 114 yards rushing and two offensive scores.
Hunter Mortimer threw for 137 yards and four touchdowns while Ethan Essary added a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown and two interceptions for Weeping Water. Keegan McDonald led all rushers with 161 yards and a touchdown, and Saylor Rhodes pulled in three balls for 63 yards and three touchdowns.
Blake Miller had 181 yards passing, 162 rushing and five total touchdowns to lift Lourdes Central Catholic. Joe Kearney had 44 yards receiving, and Beau Lee pulled in 60 for the Knights.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 55 Ralston 7
Auburn 28 Fort Calhoun 6
Raymond Central 42 Falls City 16
Ashland-Greenwood 33 Milford 0
Nebraska City 41 Louisville 28
Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Freeman 60 Conestoga 30
Clarkson/Leigh 46 Elmwood-Murdock 24
Palmyra 68 Omaha Brownell Talbot 24
Weeping Water 40 Tri County 26
Johnson County Central 28 Southern 18
Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Nebraska Lutheran 0
Johnson-Brock 32 BDS 30
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 73 Elba 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice 33 Lexington 13
Crete 24 McCook 14
Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 24 — 2 OT
Superior 42 Fairbury 24
Lincoln Lutheran 23 Lincoln Christian 7
Yutan 34 Malcolm 12
Platteview 19 Boys Town 18
Wahoo 13 Adams Central 8
Norfolk Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 24
Aquinas Catholic 14 Centennial 0
Wilber-Clatonia 36 Sutton 32
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Humboldt-TRS 52 Diller-Odell 44
Mead 38 Allen 26
High Plains Community 57 Omaha Christian Academy 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Red Cloud 67 Lewiston 12
Pawnee City 74 Dorchester 16