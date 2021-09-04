Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth.jpg

(KMAland) -- Christian Meneses ran wild in a Plattsmouth win, Nebraska City took down Louisville, Weeping Water held off Tri County and Lourdes Central Catholic nabbed another impressive win in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.

Plattsmouth 55 Ralston 7 

Christian Meneses had 26 carries for 287 yards and five touchdowns to lead Plattsmouth. Nate Kramer threw for 58 yards, rushed for 20 and had a touchdown of each for the Blue Devils.

Nebraska City 41 Louisville 28 

Bayler Poston, Braden Thompson, MJ Nelson

Bayler Poston, Braden Thompson, MJ Nelson

Bayler Poston went for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries while MJ Nelson added 182 yards and two scores on the ground for the Pioneers. Braden Thompson added a touchdown reception and an interception.

Louisville’s Harrison Klein posted 154 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Sammy Ahl pitched in 114 yards rushing and two offensive scores. 

Weeping Water 40 Tri County 26 

Hunter Mortimer, Ethan Essary, Keegan McDonald, Saylor Rhodes.jpg

Hunter Mortimer threw for 137 yards and four touchdowns while Ethan Essary added a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown and two interceptions for Weeping Water. Keegan McDonald led all rushers with 161 yards and a touchdown, and Saylor Rhodes pulled in three balls for 63 yards and three touchdowns.

Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 32 

Blake Miller had 181 yards passing, 162 rushing and five total touchdowns to lift Lourdes Central Catholic. Joe Kearney had 44 yards receiving, and Beau Lee pulled in 60 for the Knights.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER  

Plattsmouth 55 Ralston 7 

Auburn 28 Fort Calhoun 6

Raymond Central 42 Falls City 16

Ashland-Greenwood 33 Milford 0

Nebraska City 41 Louisville 28

Fillmore Central 27 Syracuse 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Freeman 60 Conestoga 30

Clarkson/Leigh 46 Elmwood-Murdock 24

Palmyra 68 Omaha Brownell Talbot 24

Weeping Water 40 Tri County 26

Johnson County Central 28 Southern 18

Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Nebraska Lutheran 0

Johnson-Brock 32 BDS 30

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Sterling 73 Elba 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS

Beatrice 33 Lexington 13

Crete 24 McCook 14

Skutt Catholic 27 Waverly 24 — 2 OT

Superior 42 Fairbury 24

Lincoln Lutheran 23 Lincoln Christian 7

Yutan 34 Malcolm 12

Platteview 19 Boys Town 18

Wahoo 13 Adams Central 8

Norfolk Catholic 27 Bishop Neumann 24

Aquinas Catholic 14 Centennial 0

Wilber-Clatonia 36 Sutton 32 

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS 

Humboldt-TRS 52 Diller-Odell 44

Mead 38 Allen 26

High Plains Community 57 Omaha Christian Academy 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT 

Red Cloud 67 Lewiston 12

Pawnee City 74 Dorchester 16

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.