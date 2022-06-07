(Ashland) -- The KMAland Nebraska Basketball Player of the Year found the opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska too great to pass up.
Ashland-Greenwood star Cale Jacobsen ended his recruiting journey in early May with a commitment to walk-on to the Huskers basketball program, choosing that offer over full rides from Holy Cross and North Dakota.
“Ultimately, I think I felt a little more comfortable at Nebraska,” Jacobsen told KMA Sports. “I thought it was the best opportunity to become a better basketball player and better person. Surrounding myself with the resources and people at Nebraska seemed like the best opportunity for me going forward.”
The decision comes after a bit of a whirlwind the last two years for Jacobsen. It included a serious knee injury, the recovery from that torn ACL and an eventual state championship in his senior season with the Bluejays.
“When the knee surgery happened, everybody says you feel better after than you did before,” Jacobsen said. “When you’re in a knee brace, that’s hard to believe, but going through the rehab stuff it was six to eight months of focusing on getting your body stronger. That’s what I needed at that point in my journey, and going through that definitely helped me on the other side.”
Jacobsen had a monster senior season for Ashland-Greenwood, scoring 16.8 points, passing out 6.4 assists, grabbing 6.2 rebounds and grabbing 4.0 steals per game in leading the Bluejays to the C1 state championship. He went straight from the winter season into the spring AAU season, which led to the opportunity with Nebraska.
“I talked with (Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser) the most,” Jacobsen said. “He was at the state tournament. Obviously, Sam Griesel is coming in as a point guard, but there’s an opportunity right away to find a couple minutes. Practicing against some of the best players in the nation and playing Big Ten opponents everyday. As a competitor, that’s exactly what you would want is to go against better basketball players. That opportunity made Nebraska intriguing and helped with the decision in the end.”
With the decision out of the way, Jacobsen says his only plan is to work as hard as he possibly can to help the Nebraska program in any way that he can.
“There’s a lot of good players in that program,” Jacobsen said. “It’s going to take a lot of work, and I’m willing to do that. If I can find a way to impact the program more ways than on the floor, that’s something I’d be able to really hold on to. I want to play as much as possible. I love basketball, and I’m going to go in, work hard and see what happens.”
Listen to much more with Jacobsen on his decision linked below.