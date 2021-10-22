Eddie Gonzalez & Kallen Fritch.jpg

Eddie Gonzalez & Kallen Fritch

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City edged Lincoln Christian, Ashland-Greenwood dominated Platteview and Plattsmouth, Auburn and Sterling were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.

Nebraska City 27 Lincoln Christian 26 

Eddie Gonzalez had three PATs while Kaleb Pritch posted a 42-yard punt to back Lincoln Christian up in the fourth period. Bayler Poston had 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Pioneers.

Ashland-Greenwood 30 Platteview 7 

Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood

Nathan Upton had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown while Drake Zimmerman posted 61 yards on the ground and two scores to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Evan Shepard had three field goals from 24, 26 and 28 for the Bluejays. Thomas Spears led a strong defensive performance with five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 

Plattsmouth 48 Bellevue East 14

Beatrice 48 Crete 34

Waverly 52 Norris 49 — 3 OT

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1 

Auburn 49 Falls City 0

Nebraska City 27 Lincoln Christian 26

Milford 42 Fairbury 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Ashland-Greenwood 30 Platteview 7

Raymond Central 53 Louisville 32

Wahoo 22 Malcolm 15

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1 

Bishop Neumann 35 Syracuse 6

Lincoln Lutheran 10 Wilber-Clatonia 7

Yutan 14 Centennial 7

NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 53 Meridian 7

Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Deshler 19 (ND)

