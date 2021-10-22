(KMAland) -- Nebraska City edged Lincoln Christian, Ashland-Greenwood dominated Platteview and Plattsmouth, Auburn and Sterling were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
Eddie Gonzalez had three PATs while Kaleb Pritch posted a 42-yard punt to back Lincoln Christian up in the fourth period. Bayler Poston had 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Pioneers.
Nathan Upton had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown while Drake Zimmerman posted 61 yards on the ground and two scores to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Evan Shepard had three field goals from 24, 26 and 28 for the Bluejays. Thomas Spears led a strong defensive performance with five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth 48 Bellevue East 14
Beatrice 48 Crete 34
Waverly 52 Norris 49 — 3 OT
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn 49 Falls City 0
Nebraska City 27 Lincoln Christian 26
Milford 42 Fairbury 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood 30 Platteview 7
Raymond Central 53 Louisville 32
Wahoo 22 Malcolm 15
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Bishop Neumann 35 Syracuse 6
Lincoln Lutheran 10 Wilber-Clatonia 7
Yutan 14 Centennial 7
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling 53 Meridian 7
Wilcox-Hildreth 56 Deshler 19 (ND)