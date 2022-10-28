Jaxson Hamm, Jaden Wilsey, Landon Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Jaxson Hamm, Jaden Wilsey, Landon Sobota, Ashland-Greenwood

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday.

NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND 

Omaha Westside 59 Papillion-LaVista 21

Lincoln Southwest 31 Millard West 17

Millard South 35 Kearney 21

Grand Island 35 Omaha North 28

Elkhorn South 48 Lincoln East 20

Creighton Prep 27 North Platte 0

Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20

Gretna 27 Lincoln Southeast 24

NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE FIRST ROUND 

Bennington 50 Beatrice 7 

Elkhorn North 35 Lincoln Pius X 14

Waverly 42 Norris 13

Northwest 24 Elkhorn 21

Scottsbluff 54 Plattsmouth 14

Skutt Catholic 21 Blair 7

York 21 Seward 7

Gross Catholic 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Auburn 3 

Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.

Tate Hug had 34 carries for 105 yards to lead Auburn.

Other Nebraska Class C1 State First Round

Aurora 43 Scotus Central Catholic 13

Lincoln Christian 43 Roncalli Catholic 42

Boone Central 48 Minden 0

McCook 42 Broken Bow 14

Adams Central 29 Platteview 14

Columbus Lakeview 28 Wahoo 17

Pierce 49 Central City 8

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Hastings St. Cecilia 29 Valentine 16 

Battle Creek 42 Gordon-Rushville 14

Cedar Catholic 44 Mitchell 14

Malcom 64 Archbishop Bergan 17

Norfolk Catholic 28 Yutan 14

Lincoln Lutheran 31 Bishop Neumann 21

Oakland-Craig 56 Fillmore Central 30

Ord 40 Chase County 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SECOND ROUND 

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Hi-Line 30 

Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock.jpg

Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock

Cade Hosier had 120 yards rushing, 36 yards receiving and four touchdowns to lead Elmwood-Murdock in the win. 

Other Class D1 State Second Round

North Platte St. Patrick’s 50 Sandy Creek 14

Neligh-Oakdale 34 Heartland 22

Riverside 30 Summerland 18

Stanton 54 Ravenna 18

Nebraska Christian 14 Thayer Central 8

Clarkson/Leigh 22 Crofton 14

Weeping Water 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SECOND ROUND 

Howells-Dodge 40 South Loup 12

Dundy County Stratton 48 Johnson-Brock 8

Central Valley 20 Sandhills/Thedford 16

BDS 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26

Wynot 34 Twin Loup 28

Bloomfield 44 Osceola 42

Elm Creek 33 Ainsworth 18

Hitchcock County 52 Humphrey St. Francis 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 STATE FIRST ROUND 

Shelton 65 Sterling 20 

Riley Bombeck, Shelton.jpg

Riley Bombeck, Shelton

Riley Bombeck had 188 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns for Shelton in the win.

Sterling’s Jesus Gonzalez had a pair of touchdown passes while Wyatt Rathe added a touchdown run and reception for the Jets.

Other Class D6 State First Round 

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77 Wallace 31

Parkview Christian 61 Southwest 27

Red Cloud 60 Hampton 14

Potter-Dix 109 Brady 41

Pawnee City 58 Stuart 8

Hay Springs 28 Cody-Kilgore 12

Arthur County 77 Wilcox-Hildreth 12

