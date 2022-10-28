(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS A STATE FIRST ROUND
Omaha Westside 59 Papillion-LaVista 21
Lincoln Southwest 31 Millard West 17
Millard South 35 Kearney 21
Grand Island 35 Omaha North 28
Elkhorn South 48 Lincoln East 20
Creighton Prep 27 North Platte 0
Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20
Gretna 27 Lincoln Southeast 24
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE FIRST ROUND
Bennington 50 Beatrice 7
Elkhorn North 35 Lincoln Pius X 14
Waverly 42 Norris 13
Northwest 24 Elkhorn 21
Scottsbluff 54 Plattsmouth 14
Skutt Catholic 21 Blair 7
York 21 Seward 7
Gross Catholic 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 STATE FIRST ROUND
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Auburn 3
Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Tate Hug had 34 carries for 105 yards to lead Auburn.
Other Nebraska Class C1 State First Round
Aurora 43 Scotus Central Catholic 13
Lincoln Christian 43 Roncalli Catholic 42
Boone Central 48 Minden 0
McCook 42 Broken Bow 14
Adams Central 29 Platteview 14
Columbus Lakeview 28 Wahoo 17
Pierce 49 Central City 8
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 STATE FIRST ROUND
Hastings St. Cecilia 29 Valentine 16
Battle Creek 42 Gordon-Rushville 14
Cedar Catholic 44 Mitchell 14
Malcom 64 Archbishop Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic 28 Yutan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Bishop Neumann 21
Oakland-Craig 56 Fillmore Central 30
Ord 40 Chase County 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 STATE SECOND ROUND
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Hi-Line 30
Cade Hosier had 120 yards rushing, 36 yards receiving and four touchdowns to lead Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Other Class D1 State Second Round
North Platte St. Patrick’s 50 Sandy Creek 14
Neligh-Oakdale 34 Heartland 22
Riverside 30 Summerland 18
Stanton 54 Ravenna 18
Nebraska Christian 14 Thayer Central 8
Clarkson/Leigh 22 Crofton 14
Weeping Water 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 STATE SECOND ROUND
Howells-Dodge 40 South Loup 12
Dundy County Stratton 48 Johnson-Brock 8
Central Valley 20 Sandhills/Thedford 16
BDS 54 Lawrence-Nelson 26
Wynot 34 Twin Loup 28
Bloomfield 44 Osceola 42
Elm Creek 33 Ainsworth 18
Hitchcock County 52 Humphrey St. Francis 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 STATE FIRST ROUND
Shelton 65 Sterling 20
Riley Bombeck had 188 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns for Shelton in the win.
Sterling’s Jesus Gonzalez had a pair of touchdown passes while Wyatt Rathe added a touchdown run and reception for the Jets.
Other Class D6 State First Round
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77 Wallace 31
Parkview Christian 61 Southwest 27
Red Cloud 60 Hampton 14
Potter-Dix 109 Brady 41
Pawnee City 58 Stuart 8
Hay Springs 28 Cody-Kilgore 12
Arthur County 77 Wilcox-Hildreth 12