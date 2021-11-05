NSAA

(KMAland) -- It was a tough night for KMAland Nebraska schools with Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock all seeing their seasons come to a finish.

B: Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10 

C1: Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28 

Pierce scored the go-ahead touchdown with just one second left to end the Ashland-Greenwood season. Peyton Kruntorad had 122 yards rushing and a couple scores, including the game winner. Abram Scholting threw for 198 yards and a touchdowns, and Ben Brahmer had seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Dane Jacobsen had 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard scoring pass to Evan Shepard. Logon Sobota had 17 tackles for the Bluejays, and Nathan Upton finished with 104 yards rushing on 19 carries.

D1: Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51 

Cross County scored the final 14 points to pick up the upset win. Carter Seim led the Cougars with over 300 yards rushing. 

D2: Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10 

Jack Wemhoff had 44 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead Elgin Public/Pope John in the win. Elgin Pope/Public John had two big fourth quarter interceptions by Paiton Hoefer to stall Johnson-Brock drives and finished with four sacks on the game, including two each for Colton Wright and Samuel Hemenway.

Johnson-Brock’s lone score came on a Caleb Fossenbarger quarterback keeper from four yards out in the second period. They also converted

View all the state quarterfinal scores in Nebraska below.

Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals

Omaha North 35 North Platte 34

Gretna 14 Elkhorn South 7

Bellevue West 52 Grand Island 20

Omaha Westside 42 Omaha Burke 3

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Bennington 41 Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35 Seward 20

Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10

Aurora 34 Scottsbluff 14

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28

Battle Creek 33 Scotus Catholic 21

Columbus Lakeview 23 Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33 Wahoo 7

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals 

Norfolk Catholic 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Wilber-Clatonia 32 Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Ord 42 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Archbishop Bergan 38 Aquinas Catholic 7

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals

Burwell 41 Anselmo-Merna 18

Howells-Dodge 44 Dundy County Stratton 18

Hitchcock County 58 Perkins County 6

Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals

Sandhills/Thedford 46 Osceola 14

Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10

BDS 30 Ansley-Litchfield 26

Kenesaw 70 Humphrey St. Francis 40

Nebraska Class 6P State Quarterfinals 

Potter-Dix 70 Parkview Christian 34

Spalding Academy 32 McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38 Pawnee City 18

Cody-Kilgore 51 Arthur County 6

