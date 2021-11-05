(KMAland) -- It was a tough night for KMAland Nebraska schools with Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock all seeing their seasons come to a finish.
B: Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10
C1: Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28
Pierce scored the go-ahead touchdown with just one second left to end the Ashland-Greenwood season. Peyton Kruntorad had 122 yards rushing and a couple scores, including the game winner. Abram Scholting threw for 198 yards and a touchdowns, and Ben Brahmer had seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Dane Jacobsen had 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard scoring pass to Evan Shepard. Logon Sobota had 17 tackles for the Bluejays, and Nathan Upton finished with 104 yards rushing on 19 carries.
D1: Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51
Cross County scored the final 14 points to pick up the upset win. Carter Seim led the Cougars with over 300 yards rushing.
D2: Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10
Jack Wemhoff had 44 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead Elgin Public/Pope John in the win. Elgin Pope/Public John had two big fourth quarter interceptions by Paiton Hoefer to stall Johnson-Brock drives and finished with four sacks on the game, including two each for Colton Wright and Samuel Hemenway.
Johnson-Brock’s lone score came on a Caleb Fossenbarger quarterback keeper from four yards out in the second period. They also converted
View all the state quarterfinal scores in Nebraska below.
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Omaha North 35 North Platte 34
Gretna 14 Elkhorn South 7
Bellevue West 52 Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 42 Omaha Burke 3
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Bennington 41 Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35 Seward 20
Skutt Catholic 20 Plattsmouth 10
Aurora 34 Scottsbluff 14
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Pierce 35 Ashland-Greenwood 28
Battle Creek 33 Scotus Catholic 21
Columbus Lakeview 23 Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33 Wahoo 7
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic 20 Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Wilber-Clatonia 32 Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Ord 42 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Archbishop Bergan 38 Aquinas Catholic 7
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals
Burwell 41 Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells-Dodge 44 Dundy County Stratton 18
Hitchcock County 58 Perkins County 6
Cross County 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 51
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Sandhills/Thedford 46 Osceola 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10
BDS 30 Ansley-Litchfield 26
Kenesaw 70 Humphrey St. Francis 40
Nebraska Class 6P State Quarterfinals
Potter-Dix 70 Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32 McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38 Pawnee City 18
Cody-Kilgore 51 Arthur County 6