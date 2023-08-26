(KMAland) -- Riley Wilson had a monster game in a big win for Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water handled business, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse were also winners and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday.

Check out the full Week 1 rundown below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City Sacred Heart 30 

Riley Wilson rushed for 90 yards and had touchdowns rushing, passing, via punt return and on a pick six for Elmwood-Murdock. 

Sacred Heart’s Joe Simon had 59 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving.

Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 12

Sayler Rhodes had 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground for Weeping Water. He also had an interception on defense while Riggs Wilson added 79 yards rushing for the Indians.

Palmyra’s Drew Erhart threw for 80 yards and rushed for 58.

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Freeman 8 

Nolan Beccard, Lourdes Central Catholic.jpg

Nolan Beccard, Lourdes Central Catholic

Nolan Beccard led Lourdes Central Catholic with 135 yards rushing, 138 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns.

Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player Scores 

Twin River 44 Conestoga 25

Johnson County Central 60 Mead 16

Johnson-Brock 40 Southern 8

Area District Nebraska 8-Player Scores 

Omaha Christian Academy 44 Cedar Bluffs 22

EMF 58 Clarkson/Leigh 38

McCool Junction at Thayer Central

BDS at High Plains Community

Osceola 54 Diller-Odell 8

Fort Calhoun 19 Nebraska City 18

Markus Nelson led Nebraska City with 81 yards rushing, 61 yards receiving and one touchdown of each. Jackson Kreifel had four solo tackles and seven assists, and Chris Blum had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown. Kalan Fritch picked up two interceptions for Nebraska City.

Syracuse 44 Louisville 26

Cy Petersen had 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Syracuse. 

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player Scores 

Plattsmouth 30 Blair 27 — OT

Ashland-Greenwood 28 Columbus Lakeview 3

Auburn 20 Boys Town 19

Platteview 47 Falls City 14

Area District Nebraska 11-Player

Gross Catholic 35 Beatrice 16

Omaha Westview 57 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Bennington 14 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 19 Lincoln Northwest 14

Schuyler 19 Omaha Concordia 13

Roncalli Catholic 43 Wayne 33

Lincoln Lutheran 7 Lincoln Christian 0

Arlington 27 Raymond Central 21

Scotus Central Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0

Bishop Neumann 55 Milford 0

Fillmore Central 52 David City 14

Malcolm 34 Yutan 28

KMAland Nebraska 6-Player Score

Sterling 38 Heartland Lutheran 6

Area District Nebraska 6-Player

Dorchester 59 St. Edward 26

Hampton 38 Lewiston 16

Metro Scores 

Bellevue East 48 Lincoln Northeast 12

Omaha North 25 Bellevue West 7

Omaha Westside 57 Creighton Prep 7

Gretna 40 Omaha Burke 14

Millard South 28 Millard West 27

Lincoln North Star 93 Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Bryan 47 Omaha South 7

Omaha Central 65 Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Southeast 35 Elkhorn South 7

Papillion-LaVista South 43 Fremont 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.