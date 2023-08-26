(KMAland) -- Riley Wilson had a monster game in a big win for Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water handled business, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse were also winners and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday.
Check out the full Week 1 rundown below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Riley Wilson rushed for 90 yards and had touchdowns rushing, passing, via punt return and on a pick six for Elmwood-Murdock.
Sacred Heart’s Joe Simon had 59 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving.
Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 12
Sayler Rhodes had 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground for Weeping Water. He also had an interception on defense while Riggs Wilson added 79 yards rushing for the Indians.
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart threw for 80 yards and rushed for 58.
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Freeman 8
Nolan Beccard led Lourdes Central Catholic with 135 yards rushing, 138 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns.
Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player Scores
Twin River 44 Conestoga 25
Johnson County Central 60 Mead 16
Johnson-Brock 40 Southern 8
Area District Nebraska 8-Player Scores
Omaha Christian Academy 44 Cedar Bluffs 22
EMF 58 Clarkson/Leigh 38
McCool Junction at Thayer Central
BDS at High Plains Community
Osceola 54 Diller-Odell 8
Fort Calhoun 19 Nebraska City 18
Markus Nelson led Nebraska City with 81 yards rushing, 61 yards receiving and one touchdown of each. Jackson Kreifel had four solo tackles and seven assists, and Chris Blum had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown. Kalan Fritch picked up two interceptions for Nebraska City.
Syracuse 44 Louisville 26
Cy Petersen had 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Syracuse.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player Scores
Plattsmouth 30 Blair 27 — OT
Ashland-Greenwood 28 Columbus Lakeview 3
Auburn 20 Boys Town 19
Platteview 47 Falls City 14
Area District Nebraska 11-Player
Gross Catholic 35 Beatrice 16
Omaha Westview 57 Omaha Buena Vista 6
Bennington 14 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 19 Lincoln Northwest 14
Schuyler 19 Omaha Concordia 13
Roncalli Catholic 43 Wayne 33
Lincoln Lutheran 7 Lincoln Christian 0
Arlington 27 Raymond Central 21
Scotus Central Catholic 3 Aquinas Catholic 0
Bishop Neumann 55 Milford 0
Fillmore Central 52 David City 14
Malcolm 34 Yutan 28
KMAland Nebraska 6-Player Score
Sterling 38 Heartland Lutheran 6
Area District Nebraska 6-Player
Dorchester 59 St. Edward 26
Hampton 38 Lewiston 16
Metro Scores
Bellevue East 48 Lincoln Northeast 12
Omaha North 25 Bellevue West 7
Omaha Westside 57 Creighton Prep 7
Gretna 40 Omaha Burke 14
Millard South 28 Millard West 27
Lincoln North Star 93 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Bryan 47 Omaha South 7
Omaha Central 65 Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Southeast 35 Elkhorn South 7
Papillion-LaVista South 43 Fremont 7